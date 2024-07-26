Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Content leaving Netflix is nothing new, but the removal of Netflix Originals from the service is only a fairly recent phenomenon. Despite that, dozens of Netflix Originals have now been removed from the platform. Here’s the complete list of every Netflix Original removed since 2017.
To get to the bottom of why Netflix Original titles leave, they usually fall into one of several categories.
- The majority of them leave because Netflix does not own them. Instead, they’re distributed internationally exclusively by Netflix for a fixed period.
- Secondly, it could be temporary or permanent licensing problems. For example, Beat Bugs left due to licensing problems for a short period, whereas Slasher was removed for some time because the owner of the series went bankrupt.
- Thirdly, some titles are time-specific. These include New Year’s Countdowns, for example. We won’t list these below.
- Next, we’ve got the cases where the original content owners decided to pull their shows (often breaking original agreements and therefore costing lots of money). Disney is the most high-profile example of this, pulling all of their Marvel series from Netflix.
- Finally, you may find Netflix Originals are removed from some regions due to laws or takedown requests. We’ll cover those at the end.
List of Netflix Originals Removed from Netflix due to Licensing
Now, let’s go through the list of Netflix Originals that have been removed (we may have missed a few, but we will update this over time). This list is arranged in order of removal.
- Nick Offerman: American Ham – Removed December 2017
- Southcliffe – Removed July 2017
- The Killing (Seasons 1-4) – Removed August 2018 – Despite reviving the series, Fox opted to put the show’s first three seasons on Hulu.
- Borgia – Removed in November 2018
- No Second Chance – Removed from December 2018
- Pompidou – Removed in April 2019
- River (Season 1) – Removed October 2019 – Only international distributor for the BBC series.
- The Fall – Removed in October 2019
- Doug Benson: Doug Dynasty – Removed in December 2019
- Estocolmo (Season 1) – Removed November 2019 – Argentinian series that Netflix carried internationally.
- Call Me Francis – Removed December 2019
- Historia de un clan – Removed January 2020
- Juana Ines – Removed January 2020
- The Investigator: A British Crime Story – Removed February 2020
- Happy Valley (Seasons 1-2) – Removed March 2020 – Another BBC series Netflix only distributed for a limited time internationally.
- Chewing Gum (Seasons 1-2) – Removed April 2020 – Netflix only served as the international distributor and lost the rights after a fixed period.
- Slasher (Seasons 1-3) – Removed April 2020 – Removed due to Kew Media Group going bankrupt. Did eventually return, however but the future seasons are headed to Shudder.
- Case (Season 1) – Removed May 2020 – Chilean series Netflix carried internationally.
- Cannabis – French TV Series – Removed June 2020
- Hotel Beau Séjour – Removed June 2020
- NSU German History X (Limited Series) – Removed July 2020
- Russell Peters: Notorious – Removed October 2020
- Russell Peters vs. The World – Removed October 2020
- Nobel – Norwegian – Removed November 2020
- Four Seasons in Havana – Removed December 2020
- Merlí – Catalan – Removed December 2020
- Pacific Heat (Season 1) – Removed December 2020
- Blockbuster – French – Removed January 2021
- Knights of Sidonia – Japanese – Removed January 2021 – has been removed multiple times in the past.
- The 4th Company (2016) – Removed April 2021
- The Little Prince – Removed May 2021
- LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship (2016) – Removed June 2021
- LEGO: Friends: Happy Birthday to You! (2017) – Removed June 2021
- Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist – Removed June 2021 after debuting in April 2021
- Cooking on High – Removed June 2021
- Heavy Rescue: 401 – Removed June 2021
- Magi: Adventure of Sinbad – Removed July 2021
- The Last Hangover – Removed September 2021
- The First Temptation of Christ – Removed September 2021
- The Frozen Dead – Removed October 2021
- Chelsea Peretti: One of the Greats – Removed September 2021
- The Holiday Movies That Made Us – Removed October 2021 (was merged into The Movies That Made Us)
- The Crew – Removed November 2021
- The Cuba Libre Story – Removed December 2021
- Lost & Found Music Studios – Removed December 2021
- The Break – Removed December 2021
- Homemade – Removed December 2021
- Retribution – Removed January 2022
- Mercenary – Removed February 2022
- Morocco: Love in Times of War – Removed February 2022
- The Frankenstein Chronicles – Removed February 2022
- 21 Thunder – Removed March 2022
- Marvel Defenders Series – Removed in March 2022, including:
- Daredevil (Seasons 1-3)
- Jessica Jones (Seasons 1-3)
- Luke Cage (Seasons 1-2)
- Iron Fist (Seasons 1-2)
- The Defenders (Limited Series)
- The Punisher (Seasons 1-2)
- Soundtrack (Season 1) – Removed in March 2022
- Curtiz – Removed in March 2022
- The Chalet (Season 1) – Removed in April 2022
- Carlo & Malik (Season 1) – Removed in April 2022
- Willy and the Guardians of the Lake – Removed in April 2022
- Bad Blood (Seasons 1-2) – Removed in May 2022
- Charité and Charité at War – Removed in June 2022
- Man to Man (Season 1) – Removed in June 2022 (was re-added as a non-Netflix Original in June 2023)
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes (Seasons 1-3) – Removed in July 2022
- Droppin’ Cash: Los Angeles – Removed in August 2022
- Monkey Twins – Removed in August 2022
- QB1: Beyond the Lights – Removed in August 2022
- VeggieTales in the House – Removed in August 2022
- Ad Vitam – Removed in September 2022
- Justice – Removed in September 2022
- Hemlock Grove – Removed in October 2022
- Wanted – Removed in October 2022
- The Judgement – Removed in November 2022
- From Dusk Till Dawn – Removed in November 2022 (not a Netflix Original in the US)
- If Anything Happens I Love You – Removed in November 2022
- The Yard (Avlu) – Removed in November 2022
- A Very Secret Service – Removed in November 2022
- La Niña – Removed in November 2022
- Argon – Removed in November 2022
- My Happy Family – Removed in December 2022
- Break – Removed in December 2022
- Black – Removed in December 2022
- Yummy Mummies (Seasons 1-2) – Removed in late 2022 and January 2023
- Thieves of the Wood – Removed in January 2023
- Imperial Dreams – Removed in February 2023
- Derren Brown: The Push – Removed in February 2023
- Back with the Ex – Removed in February 2023
- Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! – Removed in February 2023
- In the Shadow of Iris – Removed in March 2023
- Borderliner – Removed in March 2023
- Bad Guys: Vile City – Removed in March 2023
- Shtisel – Removed in March 2023
- The Casketeers – Removed in March 2023
- Instant Hotel – Removed in March 2023
- Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend – Removed in March 2023
- Cuckoo – Removed in April 2023
- Tabula Rasa – Removed in April 2023
- Turbo FAST – Removed in April 2023
- The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show – Removed in April 2023
- Uncoupled (Season 1) – Removed in May 2023 following its revival at Showtime.
- Bordertown (Seasons 1-3) – Removed in May 2023
- Live (Season 1) – Removed in May 2023
- The Strange House (2020) – Removed in May 2023
- Mindhorn (2017) – Removed in May 2023
- Illang: The Wolf Brigade (2018) – Removed in May 2023
- Sara’s Notebook (2018) – Removed in May 2023
- Something in the Rain (Season 1) – Removed in May 2023
- Unit 42 (Season 1) – Removed in June 2023
- The Wolf’s Call (2019) – Removed in June 2023
- Tudum 2023: A Global Fan Event (2023) – Removed in June 2023
- Wonder Boy (2019) – Removed in June 2023
- Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021) – Removed in June 2023
- Popples (Seasons 1-3) – Removed in July 2023
- Baby Ballroom (2018) – Removed in July 2023
- VeggieTales in the City (2017) – Removed in September 2023
- Sisters (Season 1) – Removed in September 2023
- The Rise of Phoenixes (2018) – Removed in October 2023
- Kuntilanak (2018) – Removed in October 2023
- Blood Pact (Season 1) – Removed in October 2023
- Accidentally in Love (2018) – Removed in October 2023
- The World Is Yours (2018) – Removed in November 2023
- Sick Note (2 Seasons) – Removed in November 2023
- All Hail King Julien (5 Seasons) – Removed in November 2023
- All Hail King Julien: Exiled – Removed in November 2023
- Zumbo’s Just Desserts (2019) – Removed in December 2023
- Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour (2018) – Removed in December 2023
- Sand Storm (2016) – Removed in December 2023
- Nike Training Videos – Removed in December 2023
- The Bonfire of Destiny (Season 1) – Removed in December 2023
- The Adventures of Puss in Boots (6 Seasons) – Removed in December 2023
- I Am Jonas (2019) – Removed in January 2024
- El Vato (2018) – Removed in January 2024
- When Heroes Fly (Season 1) – Removed in January 2024
- The Square (2014) – Removed in January 2024
- Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage (Bad Police) (2018) – Removed in January 2024
- Journey to Greenland (2016) – Removed in January 2024
- Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale (2017) – Removed in January 2024
- Close Enemies (2018) – Removed in January 2024
- Babylon Berlin (2020) – Removed in February 2024
- Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence (2018) – Removed in February 2024
- The Valhalla Murders (2020) – Removed in March 2024
- Burn Out (2017) – Removed in March 2024
- The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (2024) – Removed in March 2024
- Ultraviolet (2017) – Removed in March 2024
- Secret Celebrity RuPaul’s Drag Race – Removed in April 2024 (international only)
- Matchday: Inside FC Barcelona – Removed in April 2024 (international only)
- School Life (2019) – Removed in April 2024
- Win It All (2017) – Removed in April 2024
- Medici (Seasons 1-3) – Removed in May 2024
- Munafik 2 (2018) – Removed in May 2024
- DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays (2017) – Removed in May 2024
- Dying to Tell (2018) – Removed in May 2024
- Chris Distefano: Speshy Weshy (2022) – Removed in May 2024
- Laerte-se (2017) – Removed in May 2024
- Black Spot (Seasons 1-2) – Removed in June 2024
- Paul Virzi: Nocturnal Admissions (2022) – Removed in June 2024
- Marlon (Seasons 1-2) – Removed in June 2024 (international)
- Rock My Heart (2019) – Removed in June 2024
- Nike Training Club Series – Removed in July 2024
- 10 Minute Workouts
- 20 Minute Workouts
- 30 Minute Workouts
- Abs & Core
- Bodyweight Burn
- Fall in Love with Vinyasa
- Feel-Good Fitness
- Fire & Flow
- Fitness for Runners
- Football-Inspired Workouts for All
- HIT & Strength with Tara
- Kick Off with Betina Gozo
- Kickstart Fitness with the Basics
- Lower-Body Workouts
- Two Weeks to a Stronger Core
- Upper-Body Workouts
- Yoga
- Yoga with Xochilt
- Unrequited Love (2019) – Removed in July 2024
- Whitney Cummings: Jokes (2022) – Removed in July 2024
- Dinotrux: Supercharged (Seasons 1-2) – Removed in August 2024
- The Alienist (Seasons 1-2) – Removed in August 2024 (international only)
- Perfume (Season 1) – Removed in August 2024
We’re told this list will continue to grow exponentially over time as Netflix doesn’t necessarily hold the distribution rights for many titles within its library.
Scheduled for Removal But Ultimately Renewed
In a few instances, Netflix Originals have been up for removal, but either just before their scheduled departure date or after they had already left, Netflix struck a new deal to keep them streaming.
- Lilyhammer – Initially due to leave Netflix in November 2022 but has been renewed through 2026.
- Prison Playbook – Departed in January 2023 but did return pretty quickly.
- Arrested Development – Originally scheduled to be removed from Netflix in March 2023 – renewed through 2026.
- Bleach – Was removed in August 2023 but re-added in October 2023.
- Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure – This was removed in May 2024 but re-added partially a few weeks later.
Netflix Originals Removed due to government takedowns
The most famous example of Netflix being ordered to remove content is the Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. An episode critical of the regime in the country was ordered to be pulled back in January 2019.
The following titles were removed from Netflix Singapore and have been removed from several other regions, too:
- The Last Hangover (eventually removed globally)
- The Temptation of Christ (eventually removed globally)
- Cooking on High
- Disjointed
What Netflix Original do you miss the most following its removal? Let us know in the comments.