Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Content leaving Netflix is nothing new, but the removal of Netflix Originals from the service is only a fairly recent phenomenon. Despite that, dozens of Netflix Originals have now been removed from the platform. Here’s the complete list of every Netflix Original removed since 2017.

To get to the bottom of why Netflix Original titles leave, they usually fall into one of several categories.

The majority of them leave because Netflix does not own them. Instead, they’re distributed internationally exclusively by Netflix for a fixed period.

Secondly, it could be temporary or permanent licensing problems. For example, Beat Bugs left due to licensing problems for a short period, whereas Slasher was removed for some time because the owner of the series went bankrupt.

Thirdly, some titles are time-specific. These include New Year’s Countdowns, for example. We won’t list these below.

Next, we’ve got the cases where the original content owners decided to pull their shows (often breaking original agreements and therefore costing lots of money). Disney is the most high-profile example of this, pulling all of their Marvel series from Netflix.

Finally, you may find Netflix Originals are removed from some regions due to laws or takedown requests. We’ll cover those at the end.

List of Netflix Originals Removed from Netflix due to Licensing

Now, let’s go through the list of Netflix Originals that have been removed (we may have missed a few, but we will update this over time). This list is arranged in order of removal.

Nick Offerman: American Ham – Removed December 2017

– Removed December 2017 Southcliffe – Removed July 2017

– Removed July 2017 T he Killing (Seasons 1-4) – Removed August 2018 – Despite reviving the series, Fox opted to put the show’s first three seasons on Hulu.

– Removed August 2018 – Despite reviving the series, Fox opted to put the show’s first three seasons on Hulu. Borgia – Removed in November 2018

– Removed in November 2018 No Second Chance – Removed from December 2018

– Removed from December 2018 Pompidou – Removed in April 2019

– Removed in April 2019 River (Season 1) – Removed October 2019 – Only international distributor for the BBC series.

– Removed October 2019 – Only international distributor for the BBC series. The Fall – Removed in October 2019

– Removed in October 2019 Doug Benson: Doug Dynasty – Removed in December 2019

– Removed in December 2019 Estocolmo (Season 1) – Removed November 2019 – Argentinian series that Netflix carried internationally.

– Removed November 2019 – Argentinian series that Netflix carried internationally. Call Me Francis – Removed December 2019

– Removed December 2019 Historia de un clan – Removed January 2020

– Removed January 2020 Juana Ines – Removed January 2020

– Removed January 2020 The Investigator: A British Crime Story – Removed February 2020

– Removed February 2020 Happy Valley (Seasons 1-2) – Removed March 2020 – Another BBC series Netflix only distributed for a limited time internationally.

– Removed March 2020 – Another BBC series Netflix only distributed for a limited time internationally. Chewing Gum (Seasons 1-2) – Removed April 2020 – Netflix only served as the international distributor and lost the rights after a fixed period.

Sisters (Season 1) – Removed in September 2023

– Removed in September 2023 The Rise of Phoenixes (2018) – Removed in October 2023

– Removed in October 2023 Kuntilanak (2018) – Removed in October 2023

– Removed in October 2023 Blood Pact (Season 1) – Removed in October 2023

– Removed in October 2023 Accidentally in Love (2018) – Removed in October 2023

– Removed in October 2023 The World Is Yours (2018) – Removed in November 2023

– Removed in November 2023 Sick Note (2 Seasons) – Removed in November 2023

– Removed in November 2023 All Hail King Julien (5 Seasons) – Removed in November 2023

– Removed in November 2023 All Hail King Julien: Exiled – Removed in November 2023

– Removed in November 2023 Zumbo’s Just Desserts (2019) – Removed in December 2023

– Removed in December 2023 Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour (2018) – Removed in December 2023

– Removed in December 2023 Sand Storm (2016) – Removed in December 2023

– Removed in December 2023 Nike Training Videos – Removed in December 2023

– Removed in December 2023 The Bonfire of Destiny (Season 1) – Removed in December 2023

– Removed in December 2023 The Adventures of Puss in Boots (6 Seasons) – Removed in December 2023

– Removed in December 2023 I Am Jonas (2019) – Removed in January 2024

– Removed in January 2024 El Vato (2018) – Removed in January 2024

– Removed in January 2024 When Heroes Fly (Season 1) – Removed in January 2024

– Removed in January 2024 The Square (2014) – Removed in January 2024

– Removed in January 2024 Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage (Bad Police) (2018) – Removed in January 2024

– Removed in January 2024 Journey to Greenland (2016) – Removed in January 2024

– Removed in January 2024 Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale (2017) – Removed in January 2024

– Removed in January 2024 Close Enemies (2018) – Removed in January 2024

Babylon Berlin (2020) – Removed in February 2024

– Removed in February 2024 Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence (2018) – Removed in February 2024

– Removed in February 2024 The Valhalla Murders (2020) – Removed in March 2024

– Removed in March 2024 Burn Out (2017) – Removed in March 2024

– Removed in March 2024 The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (2024) – Removed in March 2024

– Removed in March 2024 Ultraviolet (2017) – Removed in March 2024

– Removed in March 2024 Secret Celebrity RuPaul’s Drag Race – Removed in April 2024 (international only)

– Removed in April 2024 (international only) Matchday: Inside FC Barcelona – Removed in April 2024 (international only)

– Removed in April 2024 (international only) School Life (2019) – Removed in April 2024

– Removed in April 2024 Win It All (2017) – Removed in April 2024

Medici (Seasons 1-3) – Removed in May 2024

– Removed in May 2024 Munafik 2 (2018) – Removed in May 2024

– Removed in May 2024 DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays (2017) – Removed in May 2024

– Removed in May 2024 Dying to Tell (2018) – Removed in May 2024

– Removed in May 2024 Chris Distefano: Speshy Weshy (2022) – Removed in May 2024

– Removed in May 2024 Laerte-se (2017) – Removed in May 2024

– Removed in May 2024 Black Spot (Seasons 1-2) – Removed in June 2024

– Removed in June 2024 Paul Virzi: Nocturnal Admissions (2022) – Removed in June 2024

– Removed in June 2024 Marlon (Seasons 1-2) – Removed in June 2024 (international)

– Removed in June 2024 (international) Rock My Heart (2019) – Removed in June 2024

– Removed in June 2024 Nike Training Club Series – Removed in July 2024 10 Minute Workouts 20 Minute Workouts 30 Minute Workouts Abs & Core Bodyweight Burn Fall in Love with Vinyasa Feel-Good Fitness Fire & Flow Fitness for Runners Football-Inspired Workouts for All HIT & Strength with Tara Kick Off with Betina Gozo Kickstart Fitness with the Basics Lower-Body Workouts Two Weeks to a Stronger Core Upper-Body Workouts Yoga Yoga with Xochilt

– Removed in July 2024 Unrequited Love (2019) – Removed in July 2024

– Removed in July 2024 Whitney Cummings: Jokes (2022) – Removed in July 2024

– Removed in July 2024 Dinotrux: Supercharged (Seasons 1-2) – Removed in August 2024

– Removed in August 2024 The Alienist (Seasons 1-2) – Removed in August 2024 (international only)

– Removed in August 2024 (international only) Perfume (Season 1) – Removed in August 2024

We’re told this list will continue to grow exponentially over time as Netflix doesn’t necessarily hold the distribution rights for many titles within its library.

Scheduled for Removal But Ultimately Renewed

In a few instances, Netflix Originals have been up for removal, but either just before their scheduled departure date or after they had already left, Netflix struck a new deal to keep them streaming.

Netflix Originals Removed due to government takedowns

The most famous example of Netflix being ordered to remove content is the Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. An episode critical of the regime in the country was ordered to be pulled back in January 2019.

The following titles were removed from Netflix Singapore and have been removed from several other regions, too:

The Last Hangover (eventually removed globally)

The Temptation of Christ (eventually removed globally)

Cooking on High

Disjointed

What Netflix Original do you miss the most following its removal? Let us know in the comments.