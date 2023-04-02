It’s time to look through what’s set to leave Netflix throughout the month of May 2023, where we’ll see some huge licensed movies depart the service. Here’s an ever-updating look at all the movies and series set to depart Netflix.

Netflix explains why titles get removed from the service in their help piece, saying, “Netflix licenses TV shows and movies from studios around the world. Though we strive to keep the titles you want to watch, some titles do leave Netflix because of licensing agreements.”

You’ll notice our lists are typically a lot longer than most on the internet. That’s because of two reasons. Firstly, most outlets copy and pastes Netflix’s PR list, which typically underrepresents (some would even go as far as to say misleads) the number of titles departing in any month. Secondly, we list titles for their actual day of removal instead of your last day to watch.

This is a live article meaning that it’ll be constantly updated throughout the month. We typically get word of removals around 30 days before they’re due to happen.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in May 2023

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 1st

21 Jump Street (2012)

Along Came Polly (2004)

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)

Are You The One (2017)

Barefoot (2014)

Black Crows (2017)

CIA: Comrade in America (2017)

Code Geass: Lelouch of… (2008)

Coffee for All (2017)

Den of Thieves (2018)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Empire State (2013)

Fan of Amoory (2018)

Fletch (1985)

Food on the Go (2017)

Jailbreak (2017)

King Kong (2005)

Leap Year (2010)

Life (1999)

Notting Hill (1999)

Parenthood (1989)

Play Misty for Me (1971)

R.I.P.D. (2013)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

The ‘Burbs (1989)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Clapper (2017)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Four Seasons (1981)

The Gentlemen (2020)

The Hangover: Part II (2011)

The Hangover: Part III (2013)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

The Other Side of the Mountain (1975)

The Sting (1973)

The Strange House (2020)

This Is 40 (2012)

