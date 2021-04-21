Classic ‘The Magic School Bus’ Series Leaving Netflix in May 2021

The original Magic School Bus series which aired in the 1990s is set to depart from Netflix in all regions on May 19th, 2021.

Originally airing on PBS Kids in 1994 before concluding in 1997, the animated series is based on the book series from Joanna Cole and Bruce Degan. It ran for four seasons in total spanning 52 episodes in total.

The series is a classic and is well-known around the world. It follows Miss Frizzle who goes on various adventures with her class via their school bus who can seemingly take them wherever and whenever they like.

Among the regions set to see the series depart includes Netflix in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada. A full list of regions where the series is streaming can be found here.

The Magic School Bus has been streaming on Netflix in some form since 2015 for the majority of regions.

This series is also set to leave alongside another set of high-profile kids shows. British kids series Twirlywoos is also set to depart in full as is Monster Math Squad and Learning Time with Timmy. You can track all of the removals from Netflix via our leaving Netflix hub.

Will the new Magic School Bus series leave Netflix?

If you’re worried about the newer Netflix Original School Bus series fear not, they’re not set to be removed nor do we expect they’ll ever get removed.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again has two seasons on Netflix with three specials currently streaming also in the form of:

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (2020)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (2020)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone (2020)

Will you miss the classic Magic School Bus series when it leaves Netflix in May 2021? Let us know in the comments and also let us know if you prefer the older over the newer or vice versa.