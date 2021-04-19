‘Twirlywoos’ Leaving Netflix in May 2021

A kid’s favorite Twirlywoos looks like it’ll be departing Netflix in multiple regions in May 2021.

The British series which comes from the same production company as Brum, Teletubbies and In The Night Garden is currently scheduled to be removed on May 15th, 2021 in full.

That means both seasons spanning 100 episodes in total are due to leave the service.

Netflix in the United States, Thailand, Singapore and Philippines is showing removal dates according to Unogs. Removal dates are not, however, showing on Netflix in a few other key territories including Australia and Canada although the removal in the US could suggest more are on the way.

Removing kids content is particularly painful given that parents have to explain to their kids (who probably aren’t versed in the intricacies of licensing) why their favorite show is leaving Netflix. It’s also been a rough year for Netflix losing kids content so far in 2021. Two of Jim Henson series departed in March for example.

Also on the docket for leaving Netflix in May 2021 is another big British title in the form of all four seasons of Sherlock.

#Twirlywoos is leaving @netflix and as a parent, I have never felt such betrayal in my whole life. — Samantha Rockefeller (@sbelrose23) April 15, 2021

Uh @netflix if you are taking the twirlywoos away you are personally responsible for coming here and entertaining my daughter I don’t make the rules. — Jess Zuckerman 🌈 (@jessinthenorth) April 16, 2021

Looking for an alternative to Twirlywoos on Netflix? There’s probably no better suggestion than Ask the Storybots which is streaming in full on Netflix and better yet, the studio behind that series is owned by Netflix so isn’t going anywhere.

No streaming alternative is available right now although we suspect one streaming service will snap up the show.

Let us know in the comments if you or your children will miss Twirlywoos when it leaves Netflix.