‘Magic School Bus Rides Again’ Space Movie Coming to Netflix in August 2020

A new movie spin-off for The Magic School Bus is coming to Netflix in August 2020. Here’s an early preview of what we can expect and the status of The Magic School Bus on Netflix right now.

Entitled The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space, the new movie will be coming to Netflix globally on August 7th, 2020.

The movie will be a continuation of the rebooted Netflix series which debuted on Netflix back in 2017 based on the PBS series and novel series of the same name.

The series features the voice acting talents of Kate McKinnon (SNL) and Lily Tomlin (Grace & Frankie) but has also see guest stars including Will Arnett, Nathan Fillion, and Martin Short.

Season 1 premiered back on Netflix in September 2017 with season 2 being added to Netflix in April 2018.

The original Magic School Bus series consisting of four seasons is also still available on Netflix globally.

What’s the new special on Netflix about?

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space is set to be a 45-minute feature that will see the kids blast into space and visit the International Space Station. While there, they come across a giant tardigrade and must save themselves.

It’s not the first time the Magic School Bus has visited space, they frequently have visited throughout the course of the reboot including in season 1 episode 9 when the bus crew visits low Earth orbit to save the satellites.

You can add the movie to your queue using the official Netflix link.

Netflix is cashing in on the new enthusiasm surrounding space having just recently released a spin-off series for Captain Underpants set entirely in space.

The news of the Netflix special comes at a tragic time for The Magic School Bus as the creator and author of the franchise, Joanna Cole sadly passed away on July 12th, 2020. She died at the age of 75.

Her final book in the Magic School Bus franchise is due to be published later in 2020 called The Magic School Bus Explores Human Evolution.