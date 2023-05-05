‘Teen Wolf’ Leaving Netflix Globally in June 2023

The hit teen fantasy series Teen Wolf will soon be departing Netflix globally as its rights come up for renewal. All six seasons are currently set to expire from the service on June 1st, 2023.

Running between 2011 and 2017, the 100-episode teen drama series follows a high schooler who is bitten by an animal, turns into a werewolf, and suddenly becomes a star athlete and chick magnet.

The series starred Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Dylan O’Brien, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, and Colton Haynes.

Why is Teen Wolf leaving Netflix?

Simply put, Teen Wolf was rented to Netflix for a fixed period of time and now that time is up.

As Netflix explains:

“Netflix licenses TV shows and movies from studios around the world. Though we strive to keep the titles you want to watch, some titles do leave Netflix because of licensing agreements.”

According to Unogs, at least 32 regions (they don’t track Netflix globally) will see the show depart in June 2023. Most of these regions have been streaming on the platform for at least half a dozen years, with the show first touching down on Netflix UK, for instance, in 2016.

Netflix didn’t ever receive the recent 2023 movie Teen Wolf: The Movie, which was released exclusively on Paramount+.

Major regions that still have the show streaming and will see it expire on June 1st include:

Netflix in the United Kingdom

Netflix India

Netflix Argentina

Netflix Brazil

Netflix France

Netflix Israel

Netflix Netherlands

Netflix Poland

Netflix South Africa

Netflix South Korea

Netflix Spain

A notification is now showing on the page for Teen Wolf with the notice saying that your “Last day to watch on Netflix” is May 31st, with the actual removal date scheduled for June 1st.

Of course, as we covered a couple of years ago, this removal won’t apply to Netflix in the United States, which hasn’t streamed Teen Wolf for quite some time. The good news is that you have many streaming options, according to JustWatch, with all six seasons currently streaming on Prime Video, Hulu, and Paramount+.

Will you miss Teen Wolf when it leaves Netflix globally in June 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.