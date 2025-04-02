Welcome along to another rundown of what’s leaving Netflix in the United States. Below, we’ll look through all the movies and series scheduled to depart the streamer throughout the month, including the excellent British Netflix Original series White Gold and the BBC’s fantastic Boiling Point. Spider-Man fans will be grieving the loss of all three Raimi movies in addition to the fantastic second animated entry, Across the Spider-Verse.

As always, we’ve got advanced warning of removals from A24, Sony Pictures, and any Netflix Originals, but for other titles, we get word of removals around 30 days before their departure. Why are titles leaving Netflix? It comes down to licensing, which even extends to much of the Netflix Original library. Netflix licenses for a fixed period, and their removal date signifies that the license has come to an end. There are sometimes renewals keeping titles on Netflix, but they’re rare.

This article is a work-in-progress. Keep checking back for further updates.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in May 2025

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 1st

99 Homes (2014)

A Man Wanted (2017)

About Time (2013)

Always (1989)

Annie (2014)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Boiling Point (Limited Series)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Earth Playlist (2025) – Netflix Original Removal

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Friday (1995)

Fury (2014)

Get In (2019) – Netflix Original Removal

Heroes (1977)

King Kong (2005)

Little Fockers (2010)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet The Parents (2000)

Next Friday (2000)

Notting Hill (1999)

Out of Africa (1989)

Queen & Slim (2019)

Rugrats (Seasons 1-2)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1978)

Silverado (1985)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Tank (1984)

This Is 40 (2012)

The Adolf Eichmann Trial (2011)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Other Side of the Mountain (1975)

The Road to El Dorado (2000)

The Secret of My Success (1987)

The Whale (2022) – A24 Removal

This is 40 (2012)

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival (2020)

Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine (2020)

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow (2020)

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine (2020)

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

Whiplash (2014)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 4th

Insidious: The Red Door (2023) – Sony Pictures Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 15th

Inhuman Resources (2020) – Netflix Original Removal

Inspector Gadget (Seasons 1-4) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 22nd

Richie Rich (Seasons 1-2) – Netflix Original Removal

White Gold (Seasons 1-2) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 31st

45 rpm (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

