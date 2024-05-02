Every A24 Movie on Netflix & When They Will Leave

Since late 2024, Netflix has been picking up A24 movies again, but they’re not staying on the service for long. Below, we’ll be looking into all the A24 movies that have been added to Netflix in the US and when they’ll be leaving. We’ll also, where applicable, look into all the A24 movies coming soon to Netflix.

Please note: This list only covers Netflix in the United States. We’re looking at licensed A24 movies cycling on and off the platform. We’ll also include preliminary removal dates, although these are subject to change.

This list also won’t include any exclusive A24 movies or television series the studio has produced for Netflix, although we very much recommend you watch those, too. Highlights include the TV series Beef and Survival of the Thickest and the 2023 documentary The Deepest Breath.

Every A24 Movies on Netflix

My Mercury (2024)

Added to Netflix: May 1st, 2024

Removal Date: January 1st, 2025

Following its SVOD debut on Prime Video in 2024, Netflix began streaming the doc surprisingly from May 1st, 2024.

Here’s what you can expect from the doc from Joëlle Chesselet and Pippa Ehrlich:

“A passionate conservationist makes a cruel pact to save endangered seabirds from extinction on an inhospitable island, alone. In the end, it’s a victory for the birds, but at what price?”

When You Finish Saving the World (2023)

Added to Netflix: March 28th, 2024

Removal Date: September 28th, 2024

Netflix served as the SVOD debut for Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut, and the movie shot straight to the top of the charts following its late March 2024 debut.

Headlined by Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard (yes Will from Stranger Things!), the movie is about a teen and his mother struggling to connect.

Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

Added to Netflix: February 23rd, 2024

Removal Date: August 23rd, 2024

Produced by the Russo Brothers and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once swept the Oscars for A24 and became its highest-grossing movie.

Starring Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, and Ke Huy Quan, the movie tells the story of a Chinese immigrant engulfed in an adventure spanning multiple timelines and universes.

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On (2021)

Added to Netflix: February 24th, 2024

Removal Date: August 24th, 2024

Nominated for an Oscar, this family-animated movie was seemingly a massive departure for the small production company, with it being their first animation title.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the movie follows a documentary filmmaker who decides that his new doc should be about a mollusk shell that he finds living in his Airbnb with his friends.

The Disaster Artist (2017)

Added to Netflix: March 1st, 2024

Removal Date: June 1st

Previously on Netflix for a two-year stint from June 2020 through 2022, The Disaster Artist is a biopic on the behind-the-scenes of the cult classic movie The Room. It stars James and Dave Franco, with the former also directing the picture.

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Added to Netflix: March 20th, 2024

Removal Netflix: September 20th, 2024

Directed by Halina Reijn, this horror was pretty controversial because it divided audiences dramatically. The film features a big ensemble cast with Amandla Stenberg at the forefront, supported by Maria Bakalova and SNL’s Pete Davidson.

The plot revolves around a group of 20-year-olds planning a big blowout party at a family mansion in the middle of nowhere. When they start to play party games, things turn grim and gruesome.

X (2022)

Added to Netflix: February 1st, 2024

Removal Date: July 1st, 2024

A24 has produced some excellent horror lately, and X is probably among the best. Starring Mia Goth and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, the movie is set in Texas in 1979 with a small film crew looking to shoot an adult movie in an abandoned farmhouse, and all hell breaks loose.

Waves (2019)

Added to Netflix: February 1st, 2024

Removal Date: August 1st, 2024

The sports romance movie Waves, directed by Trey Edward Shults and starring Taylor Russell, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Alexa Demie, scooped up several awards for the distributor when it released five years ago.

Here’s what you can expect:

“A tragic death upends the world of a successful suburban family, leaving profound grief in its wake — but also the possibility for new love.”

Minari (2021)

Added to Netflix: November 22nd, 2023

Removal Date: May 23rd, 2024

From Lee Isaac Chung, this Korean language movie went on to win the Oscar with Youn Yuh-jung picking up “Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role”. It was nominated for four more awards at the 2021 Oscars.

Here’s what you can expect:

“In search of the American dream, a Korean family tests the resilience of their bonds after planting their roots on an unstable Arkansas farm.”

The movie stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, and Scott Haze.

Uncut Gems (2019)

Added to Netflix: November 9th, 2023

Removal Date: May 9th, 2024

Coming from the Safdie Brothers, this intense movie starred Adam Sandler in one of his most career-defining roles thus far. He plays a pawnbroker who is juggling too many plates and is in over his head.

As you may know, Netflix carries this movie exclusively in international territories and licensed the movie from A24 in the US between May 2020 and May 2022.

Removed A24 Movies from Netflix

The Florida Project (2017) Added to Netflix: January 6th, 2024 Removal Date: May 1st, 2024

The Farewell (2019) Added to Netflix: November 12th, 2023 Removal Date: February 29th, 2024

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019) Coming to Netflix: November 12th, 2023 Removal Date: February 29th, 2024

Good Time (2017) Added to Netflix: November 11th, 2023 Removal Date: February 29th, 2024

The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017) Added to Netflix: November 7th, 2023 Removal Date: February 29th, 2024

Woodshock (2017) Added to Netflix: November 1st, 2023 Removal Date: March 21st, 2024

Lady Bird (2017) Added to Netflix: October 22nd, 2023 Removal Date: March 3rd, 2024



What’s your favorite A24 movie? Let us know in the comments.