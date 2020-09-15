Adam McKay’s Netflix Movie ‘Don’t Look Up’: Everything we Know so Far

Adam McKay, extremely well known for his hilarious films with Will Ferrel, and his work on The Big Short and Vice, will be directing his first Original feature for Netflix, Don’t Look Up. We’ll be keeping track of all of the latest news and updates for Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up.

Don’t Look Up is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy written and directed by Adam McKay. Handling the production is McKay’s Hyperobject Industries, to which Kevin Messick will co-produce the feature alongside McKay.

When is the Don’t Look Up Netflix release date?

It’s still too early to know when Don’t Look Up is coming to Netflix. A late 2021 or early 2022 release is the most likely outcome.

Who are the cast members of Don’t Look Up?

It’s still extremely early for the full list of cast members to be announced, but we do know of least three actors that will feature in Don’t Look Up.

Academy award-winning actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Cate Blanchett have been cast, along with Stranger Things star Rob Morgan.

Don’t Look Up will be the fourth Netflix Original that Cate Blanchett has been attached to. Previously, Blanchett has starred in the animated feature Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, and the Australian drama Stateless. Her project with Netflix is a starring role in Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio.

The 2010s was an extremely busy decade for Jennifer Lawrence. In the past ten years, she has starred in some of the biggest franchises, earning an Academy Award along the way, but it’s only now that one of Hollywood’s best leading ladies will be starring in her first Netflix Original.

Rob Morgan is an easily recognizable figures on Netflix having starred in many projects over the past five years.

So far Morgan has had roles in the following Originals:

Daredevil

The Defenders

Godless

It’s Bruno

Jessica Jones

Luke Cage

Mudbound

The Punisher

Stranger Things

The Week Of

Alongside the production of Don’t Look Up, Morgan will star alongside Sandra Bullock in a future untitled Graham King project.

This will be the second time Rob Morgan has worked with Adam McKay after his time spent on the upcoming HBO series about the NBA team Los Angeles Lakers.

What is the plot of Don’t Look Up?

Only a brief synopsis for the film has been released so far.

A pair of astronomers try to warn everyone on Earth that a giant a meteorite will destroy planet in six months.

What is the production status of Don’t Look Up?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production (Last Updated: 15/09/2020)

It’s currently unknown when filming is scheduled to start, but according to the Don’t Look Up IMDb pro page, filming was scheduled to begin in April 2020. The ongoing global pandemic is likely why production hasn’t begun on the comedy.

We can expect production to begin soon.

Are you excited for Don’t Look Up on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!