‘Aema’ Netflix Comedy K-Drama Series: Q3 2025 Release & Everything We Know So Far

Filming concluded in Spring of 2024 on Netflix’s upcoming comedy K-drama Aema. The series is centered on the production of the film Madame Aema, a Korean box office hit in the early 1980s and will be released on Netflix in Q3 2025. We also have our first look at the exciting new K-drama.

Aema is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original comedy drama series written and directed by Lee Hae Young, who previously worked on K-dramas such as Believer, Phantom, and Like a Virgin. The series is produced by production studio The LAMP, who previously produced dramas such as Taxi Driver, Mal-Mo-E: The Secret Mission, and Samjin Company English Class.

Netflix has confirmed that Aema is coming to Netflix in Q3 (July-September) 2025!

What is the plot of Aema?

“Jeong Hui-ran, hailed as the best actress of her generation but removed from the lead role in the new film Madame Aema due to her dispute with the production studio. Having captivated audiences with her charismatic and effortlessly hilarious performances in Killing Romance, The Fiery Priest, and Extreme Job, Hanee Lee is poised to pull off yet another perfect transformation as Hui-ran, an actress who may be unfriendly to everyone but is unafraid to speak her mind about what is right or wrong. Meanwhile, the up-and-coming actress Shin Joo-ae, cast as the new lead of Madame Aema, has made her presence known in short films with her unparalleled aura and portrayal of intense emotions. Joo-ae, a nightclub dancer aspiring to become an actress, suddenly finds herself chosen as the new star of the most anticipated film in Korea, Madame Aema.”

Who are the cast members of Aema?

Lee Ha Nee plays the main role of Jung Hee Ran. While the actress has starred in K-dramas licensed by Netflix such as Be Melodramatic, The Fiery Priest, and One the Woman, however, she has yet to make her official Netflix Original debut.

Bang Hyo Rin plays the main role of Shin Joo Ae. A relative newcomer, the actress will be making her television debut and her Netflix debut in Aema.

Jin Seon Kyu plays the main role of Koo Joong Ho. The actor has starred in multiple Netflix Originals, but mostly in guest and supporting roles. So far we’ve seen him star in shows such as Mr. Sunshine, Kingdom, Be Melodramatic, Vincenzo, One the Woman, King the Land, and The Uncanny Counter season 2. However, he did star in one of the lead roles of Space Sweepers as Tiger Park.

Jo Hyun Chul plays the main role of Kwak In Woo. Fans of the Netflix Original series D.P. will recognize the actor as Cho Seok Bong. He also starred in Inspector Koo and Memories of Alhambra.

What is the production status of Aema?

On September 11th, 2023, Netflix formally announced that Aema was in production, confirming that filming had begun. After several months of filming, it ended on March 31st, 2024.

