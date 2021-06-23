Anime Movie ‘Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop’ is Coming to Netflix in July 2021

The animated movie, Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop will be joining other exciting anime coming to Netflix in July 2021. Netflix’s new charming and romantic anime is sure to pull on the heartstrings, but most importantly will be entertaining. Here’s everything we know about Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop.

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop is an upcoming internationally licensed Netflix Original anime movie created to celebrate the tenth anniversary of animation company Victor Entertainment and the music production subsidiary Flying Dog.

The feature is directed by Kyōhei Ishiguro, who is known for his work on the anime series Your Lie in April and Occult; Nine. Dai Sato of Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo wrote the screenplay for the movie, meanwhile, the characters were designed by Kensuke Ushio.

Signal-MD and Sublimation are the two studios behind the animation of Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop.

When is the Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop Netflix release date?

With the release of the trailer, it has now been confirmed that Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop is coming to Netflix on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021.

The feature is only coming to selected territories which includes the USA and should include other regions such as the UK, Australia, and Canada.

What is the plot of Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop?

Cherry, a Japanese high schooler who is terrible at communicating with others hides behind his headphones and his hobby of writing Japanese haiku poems. Smile, a young girl who uses braces for her large teeth hides her smile behind a mask, but that hasn’t stopped her from becoming a popular video star after streaming a video about cuteness. When the pair meet at a mundane shopping mall, through music, videos, and poems a cute romance begins.

Who are the cast members of Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop?

We have the full confirmed cast list for Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop below:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Japan Natsuki Hanae Starmyu | Aldnoah.Zero | Dragon Ball Super Tsubasa Fujiyama Kikuko Inoue Lunar: The Silver Star | Code Geass | Project X Zone Marie Sumire Morohoshi Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children | Summer Wars | FMA: Brotherhood Julie Megumi Nakajima Violet Evergarden | Osama Game | Pokemon Mr. Fujiyama Kôichi Yamadera Ghost in the Shell | Ninja Scroll | Cowboy Bebop: The Movie Cherry Somegorô Ichikawa The Samurai I Loved | Ashura-jo no hitomi | My Sassy Girl Smile Hana Sugisaki Blade of the Immortal | Her Love Boils Bathwater | Bleach Bieber Megumi Han A Silent Voice | Hunter x Hunter | Ultraman Geed Tough Boy Yuichiro Umehara Darling in the Franxx | Plunderer | Tiger Mask W

What is the runtime of Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop?

The movie has a confirmed run time of 87 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!