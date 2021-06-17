New Anime on Netflix in July 2021

July is shaping up to be another incredibly exciting and busy month for anime on Netflix. Some of the most highly anticpated anime titles will be arriving on Netflix in July 2021, with a little something for everyone to enjoy.

Below is the scheduled list of anime coming to Netflix in July 2021:

Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway (2021) N

Director: Shûkô Murase

Genre: Animation, Action, Drama | Runtime: 95 Minutes

Cast: Kenshô Ono, Reina Ueda, Jun’ichi Suwabe, Sôma Saitô, Kenjirô Tsuda

Netflix Release Date: Thursday, July 1st, 2021

The latest film of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, and a direct continuation of the classic films from the 80s that just landed on Netflix in June. 2021.

It’s been twelve years since the end of the second Neo Zeon War, but military conflicts continue to break out, and the corrupt Earth Federation’s inhuman policy of “Man Hunting” is forcibly exiling civilians into space. Amidst the chaos, the anti-federation government known as Mafty is beginning to grow in power, and stands against the corruption of the Earth Sphere. Despite comitting acts of terrorism, such as assassinating federation officials, Mafty continues to grow in support from the populace. Leading Mefty is Hathaway Noa, the son of Bright Noa, an officer of the Earth Federation Forces who participated in the One Year War.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 4

Genre: Action, Horror | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Nick Apostolides, Stephanie Panisello, Ray Chase, Billy Kametz, Doug Stone

Netflix Release Date: Thursday, July 8th, 2021

Netflix continues its fruitful relationship with Capcom by delving into one of their most famous video game franchises, Resident Evil.

After the events of Resident Evil 4, Federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is called in to investigate a mysterious hack at the Whitehouse. Upon arriving, he reunites with fellow Raccoon City survivor, and TerraSave employee, Claire Redfield. But when a zombie outbreak causes chaos at the Whitehouse, it’s up to Leon and Claire to find the source of the outbreak.

Beastars (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Chikahiro Kobayashi, Yuki Ono, Sayaka Senbongi, Fukushi Ochiai, Sayumi Watabe

Netflix Release Date: Thursday, July 15th, 2021

The first season of Beastars was a smash hit when it arrived on Netflix in March 2020. It’s been a patient wait for susbscribers, who have had to wait for the second season to be broadcast in Japan before arriving on Netflix.

In a society of anthropomorphic animals, the culture is divided amongst herbivores and carnivores. At Cherryton Academy, Legosi, a large but timid and quiet wolf is a member of the school’s drama club, working as a stagehand. The club is run by the star pupil Louis, a red deer. But after the death and devouring of a student, the alpaca Tem, a wave of distrust rocks the school as the herbivores and carnivores are at odds with each other. To make life even more complicated for Legosi, he has a fateful encounter with the dwarf rabbit Haru and soon develops very complicated feelings for her.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Part 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Fantasy | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Chris Wood, Diedrich Bader, Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Liam Cunningham

Netflix Release Date: Friday, July 23rd, 2021

It’s been 35 years since the Masters of the Universe came to an end, but an emphatic revival will see the heroes and villains of Eternia return for more epic adventures.

After a fecrocious final battle fractures Eternia forever, it’s up to Teela to solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power, as it becomes a race against time to prevent the end of the universe.

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 18

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Jason Marnocha, Frank Todaro, Jake Foushee, Bill Rogers, Joe Zieja

Netflix Release Date: Thursday, July 29th, 2021

The Predacons and Maximals join the fight as the Autobots face Megatron an epic climatic battle that will alter the destiny of Transformers forever.

The final installment of the Transformers: War for Cybertron trilogy, KINGDOM, is coming very soon: July 29th. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/RSKRWJIy96 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

What anime series are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in July 2021. Let us know in the comments below!