‘Devil May Cry’ Renewed for Season 2 After One Week: Everything We Know

After a spine-tingling end to the first season of Devil May Cry, it’s only taken Netflix a week to confirm the renewal for Adi Shankar’s Devil May Cry anime adaptation. Here’s what we know so far.

Devil May Cry is a Netflix Original adult animated series created by Adi Shankar. It is based on the Japanese Capcom video game of the same name. The series is animated by South Korea’s Studio Mir and produced by Shankar Animation.

The series follows the demon hunter Dante (voiced by Johnny Yong-Bosch), who faces off against the White Rabbit (Hoon Lee), a powerful demon hellbent on unleashing the forces of hell on Earth.

Has Netflix renewed Devil May Cry for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 10/04/2025)

Netflix has confirmed that Devil May Cry has been renewed for a second season! Thanks to Adi Shankar’s interview with IGN in September 2021, we know he always had plans for a multi-season arc.

The likeliest scenario is Devil May Cry had a two-season order.

Renewal for the second season is unsurprising, considering its strong start to life on Netflix.

DEVIL MAY CRY has a demonic start in the Netflix top 10s in its first week with 5.3M views in its first week. pic.twitter.com/5Tg5yjxDpM — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) April 9, 2025

What to expect from Devil May Cry season 2?

There’s lots to look forward to from a second season of Devil May Cry.

Dante on Ice

Despite Dante defeating the White Rabbit and ending the plot to merge Hell and Earth, Mary tricked Dante into letting his guard down and was incapacitated by the DARKCOM warrior. Her reason for doing so was that his blood and his father’s sword were too much of a risk to humanity to allow him to wander freely. As a result, Dante was put on ice in DARKCOM’s facility, and the sword and the amulet were moved to separate locations.

How will Dante escape? Will Mary come to her senses, appalled by the actions of humanity and their war into the depths of Hell, and rescue him? Or will Vergil be a force of such reckoning that humankind will become desperate and try to use Dante to fight his brother?

He is the storm

Kudos to Adi Shankar and the writing team for giving every Devil May Cry fan what they wanted from the introduction of Vergil. Dante’s older twin brother, believed to be dead, is, in fact, very much alive and has embraced the demon side of his heritage. With the forces of humanity waging a ruthless war upon Hell, Vergil is one of the commanders and the strongest warriors on the side of the demons.

Unfortunately for humanity, Vergil is the storm, and a reckoning is coming for their war.

Is humanity sealing its own fate?

Had the humans left the technology the White Rabbit developed alone, they could have continued to live relatively peaceful lives and only have to deal with weak demons, which DARKCOM could easily eradicate. However, thanks to Vice President William Baines, humanity has instead struck first against the demons and has started a war not seen for millennia. This also means that all of the lessor demons who tried to flee Hell to escape King Mundus will likely have a change of heart as the King of Hell goes from tyrant to savior.

Over time, his army will grow, and once unified, humanity will see the true power of Hell and reap the cost of starting a devasting war.

Will next season focus on Virgil?

Given that Dante is under ice at the DARKCOM facility, it might well be possible that the second season will follow the perspective of Virgil, how he survived dying, how he came to work under King Mundus, and the ongoing war against the humans.

Will we see Nero?

We’ll refrain from spoiling who Nero is for new fans not aware of the Devil May Cry lore. However, we would argue that it’s still too early in the story to see him, and depending on how long the series runs, he could be a protagonist of future seasons or even a sequel series.

When could we see a second season of Devil May Cry on Netflix?

A release date has not been revealed as part of the renewal confirmation. We could see the anime return in 2025, but a more realistic release will be sometime in 2026.

For now, we await an official release date from Netflix..

