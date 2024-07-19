‘One Piece’ Punk Hazard Arc Coming to Netflix in August 2024

Even more, One Piece is on its way to Netflix, as fans can look forward to the addition of the Punk Hazard Arc in August 2024.
Thanks to the addition of Fishman Island, the number of episodes of One Piece on Netflix exceeded 550. With the addition of Punk Hazard, over 600 episodes will be available for subscribers to enjoy.
This year, we saw the Marineford Arc and Fishman Island Arc added to Netflix.
So far, Netflix has the following seasons of the One Piece anime:
|Seasons
|Arc
|Episodes
|Added to Netflix
|1
|East Blue
|1-61
|12/06/2020
|2
|Entering the Grand Line
|62-77
|12/06/2020
|3
|Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
|78-91
|12/06/2020
|4
|Alabasta
|92-130
|12/06/2020
|5
|Filler
|131-143
|22/05/2022
|6
|Skypiea
|144-173
|22/05/2022
|7
|The Golden Bell
|174-195
|22/05/2022
|8
|The Naval Fortress
|196-207
|22/06/2022
|9
|The Foxy Pirate Crew
|208-228
|22/06/2022
|10
|Water 7
|229-263
|22/06/2022
|11
|Enies Lobby
|264-284
|20/02/2023
|12
|CP9
|285-306
|20/02/2023
|13
|Goodbye Going, Merry
|307-325
|20/02/2023
|14
|TV Original 2
|326-336
|01/07/2023
|15
|Thriller Bark
|337-381
|01/07/2023
|16
|Saboady Archipelago
|382-405
|01/10/2023
|17
|Filler
|406-407
|01/11/2023
|18
|Island of Women
|408-421
|01/12/2023
|19
|Impel Down
|422-458
|01/12/2023
|20
|Marineford
|459-498
|01/01/2024
|21
|Fishman Island
|499-556
|01/07/2024
When is the Punk Hazard Arc coming to Netflix?
Netflix is listing the 22nd season, aka Punk Hazard, as coming to the streaming service on August 1st, 2024.
The next arc after Punk Hazard is the Dressrosa Arc, closely followed by the filler arc Silver Mine, followed by Zou and Wholecake Island.
|Seasons
|Arc
|Episodes
|23
|Dressrosa
|611-728
|24
|Silver Mine
|729-732
|25
|Zou 1
|733-742
|26
|Zou 2
|743-753
|27
|Zou 3
|754-764
|28
|Whole Cake Island 1
|765-778
|29
|Whole Cake Island 2
|779-791
|30
|Whole Cake Island 3
|792-804
Are you looking forward to watching more One Piece on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!