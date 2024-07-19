‘One Piece’ Punk Hazard Arc Coming to Netflix in August 2024

Even more, One Piece is on its way to Netflix, as fans can look forward to the addition of the Punk Hazard Arc in August 2024.

Thanks to the addition of Fishman Island, the number of episodes of One Piece on Netflix exceeded 550. With the addition of Punk Hazard, over 600 episodes will be available for subscribers to enjoy.

This year, we saw the Marineford Arc and Fishman Island Arc added to Netflix.

So far, Netflix has the following seasons of the One Piece anime:

Seasons Arc Episodes Added to Netflix 1 East Blue 1-61 12/06/2020 2 Entering the Grand Line 62-77 12/06/2020 3 Enter Chopper at the Winter Island 78-91 12/06/2020 4 Alabasta 92-130 12/06/2020 5 Filler 131-143 22/05/2022 6 Skypiea 144-173 22/05/2022 7 The Golden Bell 174-195 22/05/2022 8 The Naval Fortress 196-207 22/06/2022 9 The Foxy Pirate Crew 208-228 22/06/2022 10 Water 7 229-263 22/06/2022 11 Enies Lobby 264-284 20/02/2023 12 CP9 285-306 20/02/2023 13 Goodbye Going, Merry 307-325 20/02/2023 14 TV Original 2 326-336 01/07/2023 15 Thriller Bark 337-381 01/07/2023 16 Saboady Archipelago 382-405 01/10/2023 17 Filler 406-407 01/11/2023 18 Island of Women 408-421 01/12/2023 19 Impel Down 422-458 01/12/2023 20 Marineford 459-498 01/01/2024 21 Fishman Island 499-556 01/07/2024

When is the Punk Hazard Arc coming to Netflix?

Netflix is listing the 22nd season, aka Punk Hazard, as coming to the streaming service on August 1st, 2024.

The next arc after Punk Hazard is the Dressrosa Arc, closely followed by the filler arc Silver Mine, followed by Zou and Wholecake Island.

Seasons Arc Episodes 23 Dressrosa 611-728 24 Silver Mine 729-732 25 Zou 1 733-742 26 Zou 2 743-753 27 Zou 3 754-764 28 Whole Cake Island 1 765-778 29 Whole Cake Island 2 779-791 30 Whole Cake Island 3 792-804

