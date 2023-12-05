Netflix News and Previews

‘One Piece’ Anime Marineford Arc Coming to Netflix in January 2024

The 20th season of the One Piece anime is coming to Netflix in January 2024.

Pictured: One Piece – TOEI Animation

It’s time to set sail again as Marineford Arc of One Piece arrives on Netflix in January 2024.

The One Piece anime has been on quite a journey since the East Blue and Alabasta sagas were added to Netflix in June 2020. We’re over three and a half years since those first episodes were added, and extremely soon fans can enjoy up to almost 500 episodes of the incredible pirate Odyessy.

In October 2023 the Saboady Archipelago and Filler episodes were added to Netflix. On December 1st, The Island of Women, and the Impel Down arcs were added to the streaming service.

So far, Netflix has the following seasons of the One Piece anime:

Seasons Arc Episodes Added to Netflix
1 East Blue 1-61 12/06/2020
2 Entering the Grand Line 62-77 12/06/2020
3 Enter Chopper at the Winter Island 78-91 12/06/2020
4 Alabasta 92-130 12/06/2020
5 Filler 131-143 22/05/2022
6 Skypiea 144-173 22/05/2022
7 The Golden Bell 174-195 22/05/2022
8 The Naval Fortress 196-207 22/06/2022
9 The Foxy Pirate Crew 208-228 22/06/2022
10 Water 7 229-263 22/06/2022
11 Enies Lobby 264-284 20/02/2023
12 CP9 285-306 20/02/2023
13 Goodbye Going, Merry 307-325 20/02/2023
14 TV Original 2 326-336 01/07/2023
15 Thriller Bark 337-381 01/07/2023
16 Saboady Archipelago 382-405 01/10/2023
17 Filler 406-407 01/11/2023
18 Island of Women 408-421 01/12/2023
19 Impel Down 422-458 01/12/2023

When is the Marineford Arc coming to Netflix?

We can confirm that the Marineford Arc, or the 20th season of the One Piece anime is coming to Netflix on January 1st, 2024.

Seasons Arc Episodes
20 Marineford 459-498

 

Are you looking forward to watching more seasons of One Piece on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

