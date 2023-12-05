‘One Piece’ Anime Marineford Arc Coming to Netflix in January 2024

It’s time to set sail again as Marineford Arc of One Piece arrives on Netflix in January 2024.
The One Piece anime has been on quite a journey since the East Blue and Alabasta sagas were added to Netflix in June 2020. We’re over three and a half years since those first episodes were added, and extremely soon fans can enjoy up to almost 500 episodes of the incredible pirate Odyessy.
In October 2023 the Saboady Archipelago and Filler episodes were added to Netflix. On December 1st, The Island of Women, and the Impel Down arcs were added to the streaming service.
So far, Netflix has the following seasons of the One Piece anime:
|Seasons
|Arc
|Episodes
|Added to Netflix
|1
|East Blue
|1-61
|12/06/2020
|2
|Entering the Grand Line
|62-77
|12/06/2020
|3
|Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
|78-91
|12/06/2020
|4
|Alabasta
|92-130
|12/06/2020
|5
|Filler
|131-143
|22/05/2022
|6
|Skypiea
|144-173
|22/05/2022
|7
|The Golden Bell
|174-195
|22/05/2022
|8
|The Naval Fortress
|196-207
|22/06/2022
|9
|The Foxy Pirate Crew
|208-228
|22/06/2022
|10
|Water 7
|229-263
|22/06/2022
|11
|Enies Lobby
|264-284
|20/02/2023
|12
|CP9
|285-306
|20/02/2023
|13
|Goodbye Going, Merry
|307-325
|20/02/2023
|14
|TV Original 2
|326-336
|01/07/2023
|15
|Thriller Bark
|337-381
|01/07/2023
|16
|Saboady Archipelago
|382-405
|01/10/2023
|17
|Filler
|406-407
|01/11/2023
|18
|Island of Women
|408-421
|01/12/2023
|19
|Impel Down
|422-458
|01/12/2023
When is the Marineford Arc coming to Netflix?
We can confirm that the Marineford Arc, or the 20th season of the One Piece anime is coming to Netflix on January 1st, 2024.
|Seasons
|Arc
|Episodes
|20
|Marineford
|459-498
