‘Tougen Anki’ New Anime Series Coming to Netflix Weekly from July 2025

July continues to grow increasingly busier for Netflix as a brand-new weekly anime series is on the way, Tougen Anki. Starting from July 11th, 2025, subscribers can catch weekly episodes of Tougen Anki on Netflix.

Tougen Anki is an upcoming licensed weekly Japanese anime series adapted from the manga series Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood, written and illustrated by Yura Urushibara. Studio Hibari produces the anime, directed by Ato Nonaka.

When is Tougen Anki coming to Netflix?

We have confirmation that Tougen Anki will be coming to Netflix weekly from July 11th, 2025. (Note: A previous version of this article stated it would be July 6th – this was incorrect.)

Netflix is sharing the release with many other services, including Crunchyroll and Prime Video, in the United States. Note that Netflix Japan will not carry the series.

What is the plot of Tougen Anki?

A rivalry spanning millennia pits the careless and reckless Oni against the Momotarou, the protectors of humanity. Shiki is a young, hot-headed, and irresponsible teenager who is unaware of his Oni heritage. When a Momotarou comes calling, Shiki’s adoptive father sacrifices himself to save the young boy’s life. Shiki’s grief unleashes the dormant power of his Oni blood, transforming him into a monster hell-bent on revenge. His power attracts the attention of Naito Mudano, a teacher and fellow Oni at the Rakshasa Academy, a special institution to teach young and reckless Oni how to harness their powers.

Who are the cast members of Tougen Anki?

The full cast list for Tougen Anki is as follows:

Hiroshi Kamiya (Attack on Titan) as Naito Mudano.

(Attack on Titan) as Naito Mudano. Kazuki Ura (Blue Lock) as Shiki Ichinose.

(Blue Lock) as Shiki Ichinose. Koutarou Nishiyama (Kiznaiver) as Jin Kougasaki.

(Kiznaiver) as Jin Kougasaki. Aimi (Bang Dream) as Kuina Sazanami.

(Bang Dream) as Kuina Sazanami. Manaka Iwami (Fruits Basket) as Homare Byoubugaura.

(Fruits Basket) as Homare Byoubugaura. Ryouhi Kimura (Haikyuu!) as Kyouya Oiranzaka.

(Haikyuu!) as Kyouya Oiranzaka. Kaito Miura as Rokuro Kiriyama.

as Rokuro Kiriyama. Mariya Ise (Hunter x Hunter) as Yomogi Momokusa.

(Hunter x Hunter) as Yomogi Momokusa. Shougo Sakata (Chainsaw Man) as Ikari Yaoroshi.

(Chainsaw Man) as Ikari Yaoroshi. Natsuki Hanae (Tokyo Ghoul) as Juuji Yusurube.

For more on Netflix’s anime lineup for July 2025, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix, and you can find the full schedule of what else is coming up in July 2025 here.

Additional details on the series can be found on the official website for the show here. Are you looking forward to watching Tougen Anki on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.