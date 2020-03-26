‘Another Life’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date & What We Know

Despite very mixed reviews, Another Life has been renewed for season 2 by Netflix and was scheduled to begin filming again in March 2020, as per every other Netflix Original production, however, that’s now been delayed. Here’s what we know about season 2 of Another Life.

Another Life is a Netflix Original sci-fi series created by Aaron Martin. The series stars Battlestar Galactica hero Katie Sackhoff and Hellboy star Selma Blair. Like many of Netflix’s latest Originals, Another Life was shot in 4K, showcasing the tech Netflix has available to make the best looking shows.

Astronaut Niko Breckinridge leads a team of astronauts into the space in search of intelligent life. Their mission is to find the source of a mysterious alien artifact that appeared on Earth. During their mission, the crew faces unparalleled danger on what could be a one-way trip

Another Life Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 29/10/2019)

It took two months, but we got the unlikely confirmation that Another Life has been renewed for a second season!

In the case of Another Life, an engaged audience was likely the key to getting the show another season. Katee Sackhoff also confirmed the second season on her Twitter shortly after Netflix dropped the news.

What to expect from season 2 of Another Life

There are many questions that need to be answered in the second season. After discovering that the Achaia are hostile and are hell-bent on either destroying or enslaving the human race, only the crew of the Salvare know of the alien race’s intentions.

Even after saving the Zakir from the artifact that was destroying their planet, the crew of the Salvare could only stand there and watch as their new alien allies were obliterated by the Achaia. It’ll be a race against time for them to return to Earth but with the Earthlings falsely celebrating the Achaians are peaceful, they are at risk of being destroyed or ever enslaved.

There’s also the question of the new A.I William accidentally created. Is she peaceful or is she also hellbent on killing the crew of the Salvare? Once again, many questions that need many answers.

How have subscribers and critics reacted to Another Life?

Sci-fi series has always been hit and miss, regardless of which network helped produce the series. But when they’re good they’re usually fantastic, but as for first impressions of Another Life, both fans and critics have failed to be impressed.

At the time of writing the series has a rating of 4.8/10 on IMDb, 33% on Metacritic and a rotten score of 6% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Of course, critics aren’t always the best to form an opinion on the series, so we took to Twitter to see how subscribers reacted:

End of episode 1 and I’m OUT #Anotherlife pic.twitter.com/Z7bSCtgKH7 — Pedro Forever (@PForPedroX23) July 25, 2019

So, I’m five minutes in to the new Netflix series Another Life and I’ve already cringed hard on multiple occasions. This doesn’t bode well. — BΞN LΞFFLΞR (@BenLeffler) July 25, 2019

Well I made it 25 mins into dreadful new Netflix show Another Life, before deciding my current life is just too short to watch this garbage — Geoff Johnston (@Midnightxpress) July 25, 2019

As you can see some subscribers haven’t taken to the show all that well.

While Katie Sackhoff hasn’t responded directly to criticism of the series, she did take to Twitter to express her gratitude for a positive review of the series.

This is a great review! They totally get the show and what we wanted to create! ⁦@nowtoronto⁩ 🚀❤️👽 July 25th ⁦⁦@netflix⁩ https://t.co/r1tgIZQU6t — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) July 23, 2019

Another Life Season 2 Netflix Release Date & Production Schedule

Filming for the first season took place across four months in 2018, August to November respectively.

Season 2 was scheduled to begin filming in March 2020 (according to ProductionWeekly) with filming once again taking place in Vancouver, Canada.

However, as per the many other Netflix Original productions, Another Life season 2 has been officially postponed. No details on when exactly production will pick up, the US and Canada look to now be in lockdown for several months so it may not be until the summer.

In either case, we can’t envision season 2 of Another Life making its way onto Netflix now until at least 2021.

