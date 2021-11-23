Arcane Renewed for a Second Season at Netflix

Arcane, Riot Games’ phenomenal animated adaptation of their video game, League of Legends, has taken the world by storm. So unsurprisingly, Netflix has already renewed the incredible series for a second season.

Arcane is the prequel animated series to Riot Game’s smash hit MOBA video game League of Legends. Produced by Riot Games and French animation studio Fortiche, the series has received widespread critical acclaim, impressing millions of fans worldwide, and introducing a brand new audience to the franchise.

The series was created and written by Christian Linke and Alex Yee. Meanwhile, directing duties were left to Pascal Charrue and Arnaud Delord.

Set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League champions-and the power that will tear them apart.

Arcane Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 22/11/2021)

Since making its debut on November 6th, Arcane has taken the animation world by storm. Through some of the best animation we’ve seen for a television series, and a fantastic story, Arcane hasn’t failed to impress. Thanks to the overwhelming success of the series, Netflix has already decided to renew Arcane for a second season.

Beyond the critical reception from subscribers and critics, it’s not hard to see why Netflix would renew Arcane for a second season once you’ve seen the viewing statistics. Between November 8th and November 14th, over 34 million hours of the series were streamed by subscribers across the world.

Which cast members will return for Arcane season 2?

We can expect the majority of the cast members to return to reprise their roles for Arcane season 2:







When is Arcane season 2 coming to Netflix?

Netflix and Riot Game have already announced that Arcane won’t return until “post-2022.” This means at the earliest, Arcane won’t arrive until 2023.

Given the size and scale of the production of the series, it wouldn’t be out of the question to expect a late 2023 or early 2024 release.

