Everything Announced at Netflix’s Geeked Week 2023 So Far

Geeked Week is here! Between November 6th and November 12th, Netflix will be dropping a bunch of news, first looks, and more about upcoming movies, series, and games. Below, we’ll be tracking in a helpful document all the announcements so far.

Want to see the full schedule of what’s still to come? Check out our preview for Geeked Week 2023 here, which includes the entire lineup. Everything below is all the announcements and teases to have been released thus far. We’ll also be incorporating the live streams and a live blog from ourselves, too.

Wednesday – Day 3 – Social Teases Day 2

Tuesday – Day 2 – Social Teases Day 1

Damsel – A new poster for the Millie Bobby Brown-led fantasy movie – full trailer releasing on the Saturday livestream

Monday – Day 1 – Stranger Things Day

A somewhat subdued start to Geeked Week, with the annual Stranger Things day landing on Monday, but with season 5 still on pause because of the ongoing strikes, we didn’t get too many announcements. What did we learn then?

Here’s a quick rundown of what was revealed: