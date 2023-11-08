Everything Announced at Netflix’s Geeked Week 2023 So Far

Geeked Week is here! Between November 6th and November 12th, Netflix will be dropping a bunch of news, first looks, and more about upcoming movies, series, and games. Below, we’ll be tracking in a helpful document all the announcements so far.
Want to see the full schedule of what’s still to come? Check out our preview for Geeked Week 2023 here, which includes the entire lineup. Everything below is all the announcements and teases to have been released thus far. We’ll also be incorporating the live streams and a live blog from ourselves, too.
Table of Contents
Wednesday – Day 3 – Social Teases Day 2
Tuesday – Day 2 – Social Teases Day 1
- Damsel – A new poster for the Millie Bobby Brown-led fantasy movie – full trailer releasing on the Saturday livestream
- The Dragon Prince (Season 6) – New poster for the new season as well as confirmation that it’ll be arriving on Netflix globally in 2024. New first look clip to be debuted later in the week.
- Orion and the Dark – A new still from the upcoming DreamWorks Animation movie with Charlie Kauffman writing.
- The Brother’s Sun – A new teaser poster for the upcoming action drama series. Confirmation the series won’t debut until 2024.
Monday – Day 1 – Stranger Things Day
A somewhat subdued start to Geeked Week, with the annual Stranger Things day landing on Monday, but with season 5 still on pause because of the ongoing strikes, we didn’t get too many announcements. What did we learn then?
Here’s a quick rundown of what was revealed:
- Stranger Things: The First Shadow
- A first look behind the scenes at the upcoming stage play for Stranger Things, which kicks off its run starting this month.
- Stranger Things Gaming News
- Fortnite – Multiple Fortnite skins land in the Fortnite shop, including ones of Eleven and Hopper.
- Dead by Daylight – both fans and non-fans can rejoice as you’ll no longer be seeing people begging for Netflix to re-add Stranger Things to the popular DBD video game with the announcement that previously announced DLC will be returning.
- A new first look at the new VR game simply called Stranger Things VR that will see Jamie Campbell Bower voice the role of Vecna. It launches on Meta Quest on November 30th.
- Stranger Things Season 5 News
- We got a crumb in the form of the first line of the script from season 5 episode 1: