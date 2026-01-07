‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Season 2 Debuts New First Look at Aang But Still No Release Date

Netflix has released a new still of Gordon Cormier as Avatar Aang in Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2.

After a successful debut in 2024, Netflix renewed its live-action reimagining of Avatar: The Last Airbender for two more seasons, bringing the story to its natural conclusion. The final two seasons were filmed back-to-back, beginning in October 2024 and wrapping in November 2025. The subsequent seasons also saw a major behind-the-scenes shakeup, with season 1 showrunner Albert Kim stepping down from his role, and Jabbar Raisani and Christine Boylan assuming leadership. Both seasons are now in post-production; season 2 is confirmed to debut later this year, although no release date has been set.

Avatar: The Last Airbender season 1 covered the first season of Nickelodeon’s animated show, chronicling Aang’s journey from being found on an iceberg, to mastering the water element in the Northern Water Tribe, to winning a key battle against the Fire Nation. It was far from a one-to-one remake, but rather, a reimagining. It tweaked certain storylines, condensing (or altogether removing) numerous plot elements. It also embraced a significantly darker tone. Some viewers took issue with the changes, but on the whole, especially in terms of viewership, Avatar was a massive success on Netflix.

Season 2 will introduce fan-favorite hero Toph Beifong (Miya Cech), a blind Earth-bender who joins our group on their quest to topple the Fire Nation. Other new cast members include: Chin Han (Long Feng), Hoa Xuande (Professor Zei), Justin Chien (King Kuei), Amanda Zhou (Joo Dee), Crystal Yu (Lady Beifong), and Kelemete Misipeka (The Boulder).

In addition, the new season will see Avatar enter its biggest location yet: the sprawling, but woefully corrupt, Earth Kingdom capital of Ba Sing Se. Check out the official synopsis:

In S2, after a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang, Katara and Sokka regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai.

For the full list of Next on Netflix 2026 announcements, check out our comprehensive article here.

First look at Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

During its Next on Netflix 2026 preview, the streamer has debuted an all-new look at Gordon Cormier as Aang in season 2. Suffice to say, he’s grown up a lot since season one. Also note Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Suki (Maria Zhang) in the background Take a look:

This goes along with several other official stills Netflix has released:

Are you excited tor Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2? Tell us in the comments down below!