Next on Netflix 2026: All 160+ New TV Shows and Movies Confirmed for the Year

Netflix has officially unveiled its massive slate for 2026, featuring the final seasons of heavy hitters like The Witcher and Outer Banks, the return of Stranger Things in animated form, and huge new movies from Greta Gerwig and Ben Affleck.

Unlike prior years, this year’s Next on Netflix is entirely digital, with a new trailer campaign featuring a young woman going through various worlds that you’ll be exploring throughout 2026. The campaign also features Teyana Taylor, who will appear in The Rip on Netflix next week, who plays a fortune teller in the new teaser seen embedded below.

Alongside the ad, Netflix has released to the press a somewhat complete list of upcoming titles, which features 110 series (Scripted, Unscripted, Animated, and Live Series), 44 Movies (Feature Films, Documentaries, Stand-Up Specials), and 12 Games (Mobile and TV games).

While most of the below is simply a confirmation that said titles are releasing in 2026, we also got first looks for a number of titles and release dates oor windows for many more.

More individual countries Next on Netflix previews are coming up soon, we’re told.

Let’s dive in!

Returning English Language Series for 2026

The 2026 lineup is packed with returning favorites and high-profile new dramas. Notable highlights include the final seasons of The Witcher, Outer Banks, The Empress, and Sweet Magnolias.

3 Body Problem (Season 2) – As the alien invasion nears, humanity prepares on Earth and elsewhere.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Season 2) – Aang and friends set off to convince the Earth King to aid in their battle against Fire Lord Ozai.

Aang and friends set off to convince the Earth King to aid in their battle against Fire Lord Ozai. Beef (Season 2) – The anthology series returns with a new cast, including Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan, centered on a couple witnessing an alarming fight at a country club. Releases April 16

The anthology series returns with a new cast, including Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan, centered on a couple witnessing an alarming fight at a country club. Black Doves (Season 2) – Helen (Keira Knightley) continues to betray her nation’s secrets while her husband prepares to become Prime Minister.

Bridgerton (Season 4) – The bohemian second son Benedict finally takes center stage. Part 1: Jan 29 | Part 2: Feb 26

The bohemian second son Benedict finally takes center stage. The Diplomat (Season 4) – Debora Cahn’s high-stakes political drama returns.

Debora Cahn’s high-stakes political drama returns. Emily in Paris (Season 6) – Emily continues her adventures in fashion and romance.

Emily continues her adventures in fashion and romance. The Four Seasons (Season 2) – Based on the film, starring Tina Fey and Steve Carell.

– Based on the film, starring Tina Fey and Steve Carell. The Gentlemen (Season 2) – Eddie and Susie expand their enterprise as Bobby’s decisions become increasingly unsound.

Eddie and Susie expand their enterprise as Bobby’s decisions become increasingly unsound. The Hunting Wives (Season 2) – Sophie and Margo are on the outs as old secrets force them back together.

Sophie and Margo are on the outs as old secrets force them back together. The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 4) – Based on The Law of Innocence, Mickey faces his toughest case yet: proving his own innocence. Releases Feb 5

Based on The Law of Innocence, Mickey faces his toughest case yet: proving his own innocence. My Life With the Walter Boys (Season 3) – Jackie Howard continues to adapt to rural Colorado life.

Jackie Howard continues to adapt to rural Colorado life. The Night Agent (Season 3) – Season 3 is already confirmed for 2026. Releases Feb 19

Season 3 is already confirmed for 2026. Nobody Wants This (Season 3) – The comedy centering on the relationship between an agnostic woman and a rabbi returns.

The comedy centering on the relationship between an agnostic woman and a rabbi returns. One Piece: Into the Grand Line (Season 2) – The Straw Hats enter the Grand Line to face formidable new enemies. Releases March 10

The Straw Hats enter the Grand Line to face formidable new enemies. Outer Banks (Season 5 – Final Season) – The Pogues return for one last treasure hunt.

The Pogues return for one last treasure hunt. Running Point (Season 2) – Kate Hudson returns as the President of the Los Angeles Waves.

Kate Hudson returns as the President of the Los Angeles Waves. Survival of the Thickest (Season 3) – Michelle Buteau returns as stylist Mavis Beaumont.

Sweet Magnolias (Season 5) – The trio from Serenity, SC returns for another season. Releases June 11

The trio from Serenity, SC returns for another season. Tires (Season 3) – Shane Gillis and Steve Gerben return for more auto-repair chaos.

Shane Gillis and Steve Gerben return for more auto-repair chaos. The Upshaws (Part 7) – The final chapter for the Upshaw family. Releases Jan 15

Virgin River (Season 7) – Mel and Jack return for more small-town romance and drama. Releases March 12

Mel and Jack return for more small-town romance and drama. The Witcher (Season 5 – Final Season) – Liam Hemsworth leads the final season as Geralt of Rivia tries to save Ciri.

Liam Hemsworth leads the final season as Geralt of Rivia tries to save Ciri. XO, Kitty (Season 3) – Kitty returns to KISS for a new semester and a fresh start.

Kitty returns to KISS for a new semester and a fresh start. Run Away – Harlan Coben adaptation starring James Nesbitt.

– Harlan Coben adaptation starring James Nesbitt. Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black (Season 2, Part 2) – The ruthless family behind a beauty brand faces a reckoning. Releases March 19

New English Language Scripted Series Coming in 2026

A Different World – A sequel series following the youngest child of Dwayne and Whitley at Hillman College.

– A sequel series following the youngest child of Dwayne and Whitley at Hillman College. Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials – A witty mystery set in 1925 England, starring Mia McKenna-Bruce and Helena Bonham Carter. Releases Jan 15

– A witty mystery set in 1925 England, starring Mia McKenna-Bruce and Helena Bonham Carter. Big Mistakes – Two incapable siblings are blackmailed into the world of organized crime. Created by Dan Levy.

– Two incapable siblings are blackmailed into the world of organized crime. Created by Dan Levy. The Body – Catholic school girls have prophetic visions that spark mass hysteria. Starring Riley Keough.

– Catholic school girls have prophetic visions that spark mass hysteria. Starring Riley Keough. The Boroughs – A supernatural series from The Duffer Brothers set in a retirement community.

– A supernatural series from The Duffer Brothers set in a retirement community. East of Eden – A modern adaptation of Steinbeck’s masterpiece starring Florence Pugh.

– A modern adaptation of Steinbeck’s masterpiece starring Florence Pugh. Finding Her Edge – A figure skating drama about the Russo sisters and their struggling rink. Releases Jan 22

– A figure skating drama about the Russo sisters and their struggling rink. Free Bert – A comedy starring Bert Kreischer as he tries to fit into an elite private school community. Releases Jan 22

– A comedy starring Bert Kreischer as he tries to fit into an elite private school community. His & Hers – A thriller starring Tessa Thompson as a journalist investigating a murder in her hometown. Releases Jan 8

– A thriller starring Tessa Thompson as a journalist investigating a murder in her hometown. Hollywood Arts – Daniella Monet stars as a substitute teacher at the famous school.

– Daniella Monet stars as a substitute teacher at the famous school. How to Get to Heaven from Belfast – From the creator of Derry Girls, a new chatoic series about several late 30 year olds getting life thrown at them. Releases February 2026.

– From the creator of Derry Girls, a new chatoic series about several late 30 year olds getting life thrown at them. I Will Find You – A limited series starring Sam Worthington as a father breaking out of prison to find his son.

– A limited series starring Sam Worthington as a father breaking out of prison to find his son. Legends – UK period drama from Neil Forsyth following customs officers participating in a top-secret operation.

– UK period drama from Neil Forsyth following customs officers participating in a top-secret operation. Little House on the Prairie– A bold reimagining of the iconic book series.

Man on Fire – Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as John Creasy in this series adaptation.

– Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as John Creasy in this series adaptation. Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story – The fourth installment of the anthology, starring Charlie Hunnam and Sarah Paulson.

– The fourth installment of the anthology, starring Charlie Hunnam and Sarah Paulson. Nemesis – A heist drama about a criminal and a detective.

– A heist drama about a criminal and a detective. Pride and Prejudice – A new adaptation of the Jane Austen classic.

– A new adaptation of the Jane Austen classic. Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen – An atmospheric horror series set at a wedding.

– An atmospheric horror series set at a wedding. Unaccustomed Earth – A drama about the Indian-American community in Cambridge, MA.

– A drama about the Indian-American community in Cambridge, MA. The Undertow – The long-gestating project starring Jamie Dornan.

– The long-gestating project starring Jamie Dornan. Untitled Newfoundland Project – Josh Hartnett stars in this series about a mysterious sea creature.

– Josh Hartnett stars in this series about a mysterious sea creature. Vladimir – A thriller starring Rachel Weisz about a woman obsessed with a colleague.

– A thriller starring Rachel Weisz about a woman obsessed with a colleague. The Witness – UK crime drama series

New and Returning Animated Series (English) Coming in 2026

Alley Cats – An adult animated sitcom created by and starring Ricky Gervais.

– An adult animated sitcom created by and starring Ricky Gervais. Devil May Cry (Season 2) – The animated adaptation of the Capcom game returns. Releases May 12

The animated adaptation of the Capcom game returns. Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish (Season 2) – Preschool series.

– Preschool series. Long Story Short (Season 2) – Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s animated comedy returns.

Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s animated comedy returns. Mating Season – An adult animated rom-com from the creators of Big Mouth.

– An adult animated rom-com from the creators of Big Mouth. Pokémon Horizons: Season 3 – Liko and Roy investigate a mysterious pink mist.

– Liko and Roy investigate a mysterious pink mist. Sesame Street – A reimagined series featuring fan-favorite segments.

– A reimagined series featuring fan-favorite segments. Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 – An animated series where the original characters fight new monsters.

– An animated series where the original characters fight new monsters. Strip Law– An animated legal comedy starring Adam Scott. Releases Feb 20

New English Language Movies Coming in 2026

2026 brings heavy hitters like Greta Gerwig’s Narnia, a Peaky Blinders movie, and the return of Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes 3. No mention of The Adventures of Cliff Booth, expected for a Summer 2026 release, but given that Netflix doesn’t seem to want even to acknowledge its existence, maybe no surprise there.

11817 – A sci-fi thriller about a family trapped in their home.

– A sci-fi thriller about a family trapped in their home. 72 Hours – A comedy starring Kevin Hart. Releases Summer 2026

– A comedy starring Kevin Hart. A Dog’s Perfect Christmas – A holiday drama starring Dennis Quaid.

– A holiday drama starring Dennis Quaid. Animals – A thriller directed by Ben Affleck starring Matt Damon and Kerry Washington.

– A thriller directed by Ben Affleck starring Matt Damon and Kerry Washington. Apex – Action thriller starring Charlize Theron. Releases April 24

– Action thriller starring Charlize Theron. Best of the Best – A Bollywood dance team comedy.

– A Bollywood dance team comedy. Don’t Say Good Luck– A dramedy starring Melanie Lynskey.

Enola Holmes 3 – Millie Bobby Brown returns for a new mystery. Releases Summer 2026

– Millie Bobby Brown returns for a new mystery. Good Sex – A rom-com directed by Lena Dunham.

– A rom-com directed by Lena Dunham. Guarding Stars – A holiday romance starring Leighton Meester.

– A holiday romance starring Leighton Meester. Heartstopper Forever – A film continuation of the beloved UK series.

– A film continuation of the beloved UK series. Here Comes the Flood – A heist movie starring Denzel Washington and Robert Pattinson.

– A heist movie starring Denzel Washington and Robert Pattinson. In a Holidaze – A time-loop holiday film.

– A time-loop holiday film. Ladies First– A comedy where a ladies’ man wakes up in a world dominated by women.

Little Brother – A comedy starring John Cena and Eric Andre.

– A comedy starring John Cena and Eric Andre. The Mosquito Bowl – A WWII sports drama directed by Peter Berg.

– A WWII sports drama directed by Peter Berg. Narnia – Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the C.S. Lewis classic. Releases Dec 2026

– Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the C.S. Lewis classic. Office Romance – Starring Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein.

– Starring Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man – The feature film continuation starring Cillian Murphy. Releases March 20

– The feature film continuation starring Cillian Murphy. People We Meet on Vacation – Emily Henry adaptation. Releases Jan 9

– Emily Henry adaptation. Ray Gunn – Animated film from Brad Bird.

– Animated film from Brad Bird. Remarkably Bright Creatures – Based on the bestseller, starring Sally Field. Releases May 8

– Based on the bestseller, starring Sally Field. The Rip – Action thriller starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Releases Jan 16

– Action thriller starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Roommates – A comedy produced by Happy Madison.

– A comedy produced by Happy Madison. Saturn Return – A romance starring Rachel Brosnahan.

– A romance starring Rachel Brosnahan. Steps– An animated feature twisting the Cinderella story.

Swapped – An animated body-swap comedy voiced by Michael B. Jordan.

– An animated body-swap comedy voiced by Michael B. Jordan. ‘Tis So Sweet – A drama produced by Tyler Perry.

– A drama produced by Tyler Perry. Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip – A comedy starring Tyler Perry. Releases Feb 13

– A comedy starring Tyler Perry. Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas – A holiday drama.

– A holiday drama. Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again? – A reunion movie for the original cast.

– A reunion movie for the original cast. Unabom – Drama starring Russell Crowe and Jacob Tremblay.

– Drama starring Russell Crowe and Jacob Tremblay. Voicemails for Isabelle – A rom-com starring Zoey Deutch.

– A rom-com starring Zoey Deutch. War Machine – Sci-Fi action starring Alan Ritchson. Releases March 6

– Sci-Fi action starring Alan Ritchson. The Whisper Man– A thriller starring Robert De Niro. Releases Summer 2026

New Documentary Films Coming in 2026

A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough . Releases April 17

. Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart . Releases Jan 21

. Miracle: The Boys of ’80 – The story of the “Miracle on Ice”. Releases Jan 30

– The story of the “Miracle on Ice”. One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 . Releases Jan 12

. Queen of Chess– The story of Judit Polgár. Releases Feb 6

New International Series (Scripted & Anime) Coming in 2026

Netflix continues to invest heavily in global content, with major titles from Korea, Japan, and Latin America. This is by no means an exhaustive list, but certainly hints at the titles Netflix thinks will have global appeal.

Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai (Japan) – Baki faces Miyamoto Musashi.

Baki faces Miyamoto Musashi. Beastars Final Season Part 2 (Japan) – The conclusion to the anime. Releases March 2026

The conclusion to the anime. Boyfriend on Demand (Korea) – A virtual dating rom-com starring Jisoo.

A virtual dating rom-com starring Jisoo. Brazil 70 (Brazil) – Miniseries about the 1970 World Cup team.

Miniseries about the 1970 World Cup team. Can This Love Be Translated? (Korea) – Rom-com starring Kim Seon-ho. Releases Jan 16

Rom-com starring Kim Seon-ho. The Chestnut Man Season 2 – Hide and Seek (Denmark) – Stand-alone sequel to the hit noir.

Stand-alone sequel to the hit noir. The East Palace (Korea) – A ghost-hunting historical drama.

A ghost-hunting historical drama. The Empress Season 3 (Germany) – The final season of the Sisi saga.

The final season of the Sisi saga. Human Vapor (Japan) – Reboot of the 1960 film.

Reboot of the 1960 film. Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole (Norway) – Crime series based on Harry Hole. Releases March 26

Crime series based on Harry Hole. Lovesick (Mexico) – Period drama based on Arráncame la vida.

Period drama based on Arráncame la vida. Lupin Season 4 (France) – Assane Diop returns. Fall 2026

Assane Diop returns. Fall 2026 Mis Muertos Tristes (Argentina) – Supernatural drama.

Supernatural drama. North of North Season 2 (Canada) – Comedy series.

Comedy series. One Hundred Years of Solitude Part 2 (Colombia) – Conclusion of the epic adaptation.

Conclusion of the epic adaptation. Operation Safed Saagar (India) – Aerial combat series set during the Kargil War.

Aerial combat series set during the Kargil War. Steel Ball Run JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Japan) – Anime adaptation of the Steel Ball Run arc. Releases March 19

Anime adaptation of the Steel Ball Run arc. The Wonderfools (Korea) – Superpower comedy set in 1999.

New International Movies Coming in 2026

Cosmic Princess Kaguya (Japan) – Anime film about a moon princess and the metaverse. Releases Jan 22

Anime film about a moon princess and the metaverse. México 86 (Mexico) – Satire about the 1986 World Cup bid, starring Diego Luna.

Satire about the 1986 World Cup bid, starring Diego Luna. Possible Love (Korea) – Drama about two married couples.

Drama about two married couples. Quasimodo (France) – A reimagining of the Hunchback story. Releases Fall 2026

Unscripted: Reality, Docuseries & Stand-Up

Age of Attraction – A new dating experiment hosted by Nick Viall.

– A new dating experiment hosted by Nick Viall. America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Season 3) .

. At Home with the Furys (Season 2)

Being Gordon Ramsay – Docuseries following the famous chef.

– Docuseries following the famous chef. Blue Therapy – Gary Brooks directs this new reality series about couples who face challenges, hoping to rebuild. Releases March 2026.

– Gary Brooks directs this new reality series about couples who face challenges, hoping to rebuild. The Boyfriend (Season 2) – Japanese dating show returns. Releases Jan 13

Japanese dating show returns. Calabasas Confidential – Reality series about friends in Calabasas.

– Reality series about friends in Calabasas. Dinosaurs – Docuseries narrated by Morgan Freeman. Q1 2026

– Docuseries narrated by Morgan Freeman. Q1 2026 Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 8) . Releases Feb 2026

. Releases Feb 2026 Full Swing (Season 4) . Releases April 2026

. Releases April 2026 Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing – Docuseries on Olympic ice dancing. Releases Feb 1

– Docuseries on Olympic ice dancing. The Golden Ticket – Reality competition set in a Wonka-esque world.

– Reality competition set in a Wonka-esque world. Is It Cake? Valentines – Special edition. Releases Feb 4

– Special edition. Kylie – Docuseries about Kylie Minogue.

– Docuseries about Kylie Minogue. Let’s Marry Harry – Dating show with Harry Jowsey.

– Dating show with Harry Jowsey. Love is Blind: UK (Season 3). Releases August 2026

Love Is Blind (Season 10) . Releases Feb 11

. Love on the Spectrum (Season 4) .

. Marcello Hernández: American Boy – Stand-up special. Now Playing

– Stand-up special. Now Playing Mike Epps: Delusional – Stand-up special. Releases Jan 27

– Stand-up special. Million Dollar Secret (Season 2) – Hosted by Peter Serafinowicz.

Hosted by Peter Serafinowicz. Perfect Match (Season 4) .

. Queer Eye (Season 10) – The final season. Releases Jan 21

The final season. Rafa – Docuseries about Rafael Nadal’s final year.

– Docuseries about Rafael Nadal’s final year. Star Search – Reboot of the talent competition, live. Starts Jan 20

– Reboot of the talent competition, live. Temptation Island (Season 2) .

. The King His Trust And Me (w/t) – documentary partnership between His Majesty King Charles III and Idris Elba for a new film exploring the impact of The King’s Trust, as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. Releases Fall 2026

– documentary partnership between His Majesty King Charles III and Idris Elba for a new film exploring the impact of The King’s Trust, as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. The Rest is Football – Releases daily between June & July for the FIFA World Cup

– The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 4) .

. Unlocked: A Jail Experiment (Season 2) .

. Untitled Kevin Hart Competition Series – Stand-up competition.

– Stand-up competition. Untold – New sports docs for 2026.

– New sports docs for 2026. Win the Mall – Reality competition in a shopping mall. Releases Fall 2026

– Reality competition in a shopping mall. WWE: Unreal (Season 2) – Behind the scenes of WWE. Releases Jan 20

New Live Events Coming in 2026

The Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA

MLB Field of Dreams Game

MLB Opening Night

MLB T-Mobile Home Run Derby

NFL Christmas Gameday Dec 25

Six Kings Slam – Tennis event. Oct 2026

– Tennis event. Skyscraper Live – Alex Honnold climbs Taipei 101. Jan 23

– Alex Honnold climbs Taipei 101. WWE Monday Night Raw– Weekly live wrestling.

