‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Season 3 Sets Production Start (And It’s Soon)

Good news today for Avatar: The Last Airbender fans as we’ve just got word that the cast and crew will have a two-month break over Spring before diving back into filming over the summer for what will be the third and final season of the live-action adaptation.

Season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender has been in production since October 2024 and is scheduled to wrap on March 21st, 2025, meaning that at the time of writing, the series is entering its final stages of production. Jabbar Raisani has returned to direct for season 2, along with Anu Menon (The Winter King, The Day of the Jackal), Amit Gupta (His Dark Materials), and, as just recently confirmed, Hiromi Kamata (Shōgun, Monarch).

New production dates (courtesy of ProductionWeekly) suggest that the series will take a two-month break before diving back in on May 26th, with a scheduled wrap planned for August 1st, 2025. This wrap date seems really early, though, so it’s probably ultimately a lot later in the back half of the year. We should also note that production dates are absolutely subject to change, and we did indeed see a shift or two ahead of season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender getting underway, filming under the codename of Diner Bear.

The quick break in production won’t come as a huge surprise to most, as there have been numerous rumblings that the show will only be having a quick break before getting straight back into it.

What does this mean for release dates? Well, it’s a good sign, for sure. It means there won’t be a two-year wait, as we’ll inevitably have to wait for season 2 to return. Instead, it’ll almost certainly be back on our screens either by the end of 2026 or, at worst, 2027.

Shows getting back into production quickly is a welcome development in recent years, with the frustrations of long waits for shows to return and then suffering viewership drops. One Piece is another show that seems to be wasting no time getting back into production soon after season 2 wraps. We’ve been hearing over the past week that not only is One Piece coming back for a third season, but it’ll begin filming later this year.

It’s been a busy few weeks of Avatar news, but not for the Netflix live-action series. As you may have heard, Nickelodeon is diving back into space with a new sequel series titled Seven Havens that’s set after the events of The Legend of Korra. That’s in addition to Avatar Studios being full steam ahead with a trilogy of movies beginning with Aang: The Last Airbender in 2026.

Are you excited for Avatar: The Last Airbender returning for both seasons 2 and 3? Let us know in the comments down below.