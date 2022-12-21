‘Bank of Dave’ Netflix Movie: January 2023 Release Date & What We Know So Far

Netflix UK is producing The Bank of Dave, a biopic about Dave Fishwick, a working-class Burnley man and self-made millionaire who fought to set up a community bank so that he could help the local businesses. The Netflix movie has wrapped filming and is coming to Netflix globally on January 16th, 2023. Here’s everything we know so far about Netflix’s Bank of Dave.

The movie is directed by Chris Foggin, whose credits include Death in Paradise, Cold Feet, Friend Request Pending and more. The script was written by Piers Ashworth (Save The Cinema, Blithe Spirit). Director Chris Foggin commented:

“I was immediately drawn to this story about the triumph of community, and I’m delighted to be working with such a wonderful cast. I truly believe the world needs films like this!”

The Bank of Dave is produced by Piers Tempest (Military Wives, Ordinary Love, The Wife) of Tempo Productions with Matt Williams (Save The Cinema, Last Train to Christmas) and Karl Hall of Future Artists Entertainment. Piers Tempest added:

“This is such a great story and I’m delighted to be working with Chris and the team on the film, which I am sure will really resonate with audiences worldwide.”

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Bank of Dave:

What’s the plot of The Bank of Dave?

Based on the true-life experiences of Dave Fishwick, The Bank of Dave tells the story of how a working-class Burnley man and self-made millionaire fought to set up a community bank so that he could help the local businesses of Burnley not only survive, but thrive.

In his bid to help his beloved community of Burnley, he has to take on the elitist financial institutions of London and fight to receive the first new banking license to be issued in over 100 years.

Fishwick said in a press release:

“To have a global movie made in Burnley about such an important part of my life, is truly amazing. I was overwhelmed when I was approached with the idea and its incredibly exciting to see the production starting soon.”

Who is cast in The Bank of Dave?

The principal cast members of Netflix’s The Bank of Dave are Rory Kinnear, Joel Fry, and Phoebe Dynevor. Kinnear (No Time to Die, Penny Dreadful, Black Mirror) will play Dave Fishwick himself. Joel Fry (Game of Thrones, Our Flag Means Death) is set to star as young London lawyer Hugh who is hired by Dave to fight his case against the British banking system. Dynevor (Bridgerton) will play feisty local doctor Alexandra. Additional cast includes Hugh Bonneville (Notting Hill, Paddington), Paul Kaye (Game of Thrones, After Life), and Jo Hartley (After Life).

In addition, the legendary band Def Leppard will also make an appearance in Bank of Dave.

What’s the production status of The Bank of Dave?

Filming for Netflix’s The Bank of Dave took place in Burnley and Leeds in England between March and April 2022.

The movie is currently in post-production. Take a look at the on-set photos of Rory Kinnear, Joel Fry, Jo Hartley and Phoebe Dynevore via Daily Mail:









What’s the Netflix release date for The Bank of Dave?

Netflix hasn’t set a release date for Bank of Dave officially just yet.

With that said, BRACKN AUDIO, an audio production company, revealed in an Instagram story that the movie is currently eying to release on Netflix in January 2023.

We then got confirmation in December 2022 that the movie will launch on Netflix globally on January 16th, 2023.

Are you looking forward to watching Bank of Dave on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.