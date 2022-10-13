Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in January 2023

Welcome to a preview of the Netflix Originals coming to Netflix in the first month of 2023. Below, we’ll list all the exclusive projects coming to Netflix globally throughout the month, whether new movies or series.

Note: a few dates listed below are yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix and as a result, are labeled as being subject to change.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in January 2023

The Pale Blue Eye

Coming to Netflix: January 6th

Here’s the official logline for The Pale Blue Eye:

“West Point, 1830. A world-weary detective is hired to discreetly investigate the gruesome murder of a cadet. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case — a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe.”

Wellmania (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: January 15th (date subject to change)

This Australian dramedy series is inspired by Brigid Delaney’s novel Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness. It’ll follow Liv, who has a major health crisis and is forced to rethink her ‘live fast die young’ attitude.

Among the cast for the series includes:

JJ Fong (Creamerie)

Genevieve Mooy (The Dish)

Lachlan Buchanan (Station 19)

Remy Hii (Spider-Man: Far From Home)

Alexander Hodge (Insecure, Resort to Love)

Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Night Agent)

Virginie Laverdure (La Brea)

Johnny Carr (Five Bedrooms)

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in January 2023

The Lying Life of Adults

Coming to Netflix: January 4th (date subject to change)

Language: Italian

Drama series based on the book.

Here’s the official logline:

“Young Giovanna navigates her passage from childhood into adolescence as she experiences the different sides of Naples during the 1990s.”

Noise

Coming to Netflix: January 11th (date subject to change)

Language: Spanish

A search for her missing daughter leads a mother to a support network, where she bonds with other women whose lives have been destroyed by violence. Mexican movie starring Julieta Egurrola, Teresa Ruiz and Kenya Cuevas.

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House

Coming to Netflix: January 12th, 2023

Language: Japanese

Based on the anime and manga (written by Aiko Koyama), this live-action series adaptation is a co-production between Netflix, Story Inc., and BUN-BUKU Inc.

The eight-episode series follows Kiyo, who becomes a Makanai (person who cooks meals) at a house where Maiko (apprentice geishas) live together.

You can find more about the series on the beautifully designed satellite site for the series.

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: January 19th

Language: Japanese

From the prolific mangaka Junji Ito comes a new anthology horror series that’ll present 20 of his most iconic stories including tales from Tomie, Souichi as well as The Hanging Balloons.

The Way of the Househusband (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Language: Japanese

A second season of the anime series The Way of the Househusband will drop in January 2023.

What new Netflix Originals are you most excited to watch in January 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.