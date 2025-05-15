‘BET’ Season 2: Will Netflix Renew or Cancel The Kakegurui Adaptation?

A climactic end to the first season of BET has left us with plenty of questions for season 2. Netflix has yet to renew BET for a second season, and we expect it will take several weeks to learn more about BET’s fate on Netflix. For now, here’s everything we know about the second season of BET on Netflix.

BET is a Netflix Original teen-crime thriller series created and developed by Warrior Nun’s Simon Barry and the English adaptation of Homura Kawamoto and Tôru Naomura’s Japanese manga Kakegurui.

Yumeko, an eccentric gambler joins Saint Domincs, a school for the social elite where your skill as a gambler determines your position in the school’s hierarchy. However, Yumeko isn’t here to conquer the school, she’s arrived to find the truth behind the murder of her parents, and to bring those responsible to justice.

Has Netflix renewed BET for a second season?

Official Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 15/05/2025)

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to reveal if BET has been renewed for a second season. Considering the show was only just released on the streaming service, it’s understandable why there hasn’t been any renewal news so far.

Unless a second series was ordered beforehand, BET will rely on its performance on the platform’s first several weeks to get renewed. If the show is a smash hit and gets off to a rip-roaring start, then naturally, news of renewal will come sooner rather than later. However, a slow start could hamper its chances of renewal.

Compared to other shows with a strong YA and teen audience, BET’s renewal will likely require the series to perform similarly to My Life with the Walter Boys.

If BET debuts with a performance similar to that of Dead Boy Detectives, then sadly, cancellation is possible unless the series makes a strong comeback in the second week.

For now, we await the first batch of data to see how BET is perceived by audiences worldwide.

What can we expect from BET season 2?

There’s plenty to unpack from the ending of BET, which has enormous repercussions for the second season!

After spending the season searching for her parents’ killer, Yumeko finally had her confrontation with Ray, Michael’s father. First, however, she discovered an even bigger revelation by learning that all the former members of the Kakegurui are responsible for the death of her parents.

After finding some common ground with rival Kira, who had almost died from poison, Kira was crucial in Yumeko murdering Ray. However, his last dying words revealed to Yumeko that her mother was alive, and he was the only person who knew where she was.

Kira gave Yumeko a five-minute head start to get away from the compound. She left with Ryan and drove away, leaving Yumeko to wonder how she would take down the remaining members of the Kakegurui club and how to find her mother.

Back to School?

After murdering Ray, a member of the school board and the father of Michael, Yumeko’s next step is unclear. A sane person would now be on the run, but given the nature of the show, it won’t be surprising if Yumeko and Ryan return to Saint Dominics.

Given the nature of the Kakegurui Club/School Board, they will likely want to handle the issue of Yumeko themselves. Not to mention, Arkadi Timurov will likely use this as an opportunity to test his daughters and see if either Kira or Riri is up to the task of taking down Yumeko.

Yumeko’s mother

Yumeko’s mother is alive!? According to Ray, who was the only person who knew where she was hiding but he’s dead, and didn’t share her whereabouts with Yumeko. How Yumeko will find her mother remains unclear, as the only lead she had is now dead, so unless he kept a physical copy of her location somewhere, then Yumeko has little hope of finding her mother.

But why has she stayed in hiding? Most likely, this was to protect Yumeko from harm, as exposing herself as being alive could have caused the Kakegurui Club to act, and either kill Yumeko or kidnap her.

Either way, when Yumeko’s mother is eventually found or reveals herself, she will have a ton of explaining to do.

Where is the Blockchain code?

There is $30 billion of digital currency locked away by Yumeko’s mother that Ray was desperate to find. But to Yumeko’s knowledge, she wasn’t left a key. Unknown to Yumeko, it’s more than likely that the yellow kakegurui chip she has been carrying with her all that time has the code they needed to access the money; she just doesn’t realise it yet.

Michael gambling with his morals?

Michael was a force for good for most of the first season and an important ally of Yumeko. However, once he realized that his father was the murderer of Yumeko’s parents, he tried in vain to stop Yumeko from discovering the truth, and even when she did, his attempts to stop her from taking revenge failed.

So, where does Michael go from here? Michael will likely continue to wrestle with his moral code, but one thing is sure: he and Yumeko will most likely be enemies from here on out. What lengths he will go to stop Yumeko remain to be seen, but if Michael uses his intelligence to participate in the gambling culture of the school he will be a force to be reckoned with, and may even threaten to unseat members of the school council.

Kira vs Riri?

Riri has won her father’s approval by showcasing her loyalty; meanwhile, Kira’s favour with him wavers. However, this has resulted in Yumeko finding an unlikely ally in Kira, who is now partnering with her to help take down the members of Kakegurui, including her father.

Kira is the head of the school council, but Riri is now the School’s representative to the board, so the pair could battle it out next season for control of the school.

Which cast members will return in BET season 2?

We’d expect the following cast members to return in the second season of BET:

Miku Martineau as Yumeko.

Clara Alexandrova as Kira.

Eve Edwards as Mary

Aviva Mongillo as Dori.

Ayo Solanke as Ryan.

Hunter Cardinal as Michael.

Dorian Giordano as Chad.

Ryan Sutherland as Suki.

Rami Khan as Rex.

New cast members?

There will be no confirmed new cast members until the series is renewed for a second season and production begins.

When could BET season 2 be on Netflix?

Assuming the series is renewed, we can use the first season’s production to help speculate on a release window for season 2.

Season 1 was filmed between May 21st and July 30th, 2024. It then took ten months before being released on Netflix on May 15th, 2025. With approximately 12 months between filming and release, the earliest we could conceivably see BET season 2 on Netflix is Late Summer or Fall 2026.

