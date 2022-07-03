When will ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 be on Netflix?

We’re now halfway through the final season of Better Call Saul which is set to wrap up its impressive TV run after six seasons in 2022. Although the series airs on AMC the sixth season of Better Call Saul will be coming to Netflix around the globe but when depends on where you live. Here’s the full Netflix release schedule for Better Call Saul season 6.

It’s now been over two years since we last caught up with Jimmy McGill who at the end of the last season completed his transition into the Saul Goodman we know, love, or possibly despise from the mothership Breaking Bad series.

Production on season 6 has been difficult to say the least. Not only was it one of the many productions that faced delays due to the pandemic it was also halted with Bob Odenkirk suffering from a heart attack on set back in July 2021. Indeed, filming on season 6 of Better Call Saul just wrapped up on the final season in February 2022.

Finally, however, we now know the final 13 episodes are due to air in the US on AMC between April 18th and August 15th, 2022.

Here’s what you can expect going into the final season of the Breaking Bad prequel series:

“Better Call Saul’s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn) who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.”

Netflix International Release Schedule for Better Call Saul season 6

For those outside the United States whether that be in the United Kingdom, France, India, the Netherlands, or over 36 other regions you’ll be getting weekly episode drops.

Netflix UK’s Twitter account confirmed the first two episodes will drop on Netflix Tuesday at 8 AM GMT on April 19th with weekly episodes then following every week thereafter.

After episode 7, there’ll be a month and a half break before the remaining final 6 episodes drop weekly again on the same schedule from July 12th onwards.

Episode Number AMC Air Date Netflix Release Date 1 – Wine and Roses April 18th April 19th 2 – Carrot and Stick April 18th April 19th 3 – Rock and Hard Place April 25th April 26th 4 – Hit and Run May 2nd May 3rd 5 – Black and Blue May 9th May 10th 6 – Axe and Grind May 16th May 17th 7 – Plan and Execute May 23rd May 24th 8 – Point and Shoot July 11th July 12th 9 – Fun and Games July 18th July 19th 10 – TBA July 25th July 26th 11 – TBA August 1st August 2nd 12 – TBA August 8th August 9th 13 – TBA August 15th August 16th

One major exception for Netflix is Australia which doesn’t have Better Call Saul in any capacity. Instead, the rights are exclusive with Stan.

When will Better Call Saul season 6 be on Netflix in the United States and Canada?

The United States and Canada is the hardest region to predict given they have to license Better Call Saul following its airing.

Case in point, at the time of publishing, the United States has yet to see season 5 of Better Call Saul added with it only now being listed for April 4th, 2022.

All previous seasons have been added shortly before a new season is due to air but with season 6 being the last season, our best guess is that the show will be added around a year after season 6 either premieres or wraps up airing.

With that said, when Breaking Bad finished up in late September 2013, it only took 5 months to come to Netflix on February 14th, 2014.

If that applies to Better Call Saul S6 that’d mean we see the show’s final season added in January 2023.

Either way, we’re expecting season 6 of Better Call Saul to be on Netflix US at some point in early 2023 unless a deal is struck to bring it to the service sooner.

If you want to watch Better Call Saul season 6 in 2022, you’ll need an AMC subscription. New episodes air on Mondays at 9 PM ET. You’ll also be able to watch via catchup on AMC+.

Will you be watching Better Call Saul on Netflix or on AMC? Let us know in the comments down below.