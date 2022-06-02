Fans around the world woke up on Tuesday, May 31st without a new episode of Better Call Saul to watch as the show heads into its mid-season break following the explosive end to episode 6. Netflix is once again set to receive weekly episodes of Better Call Saul season 6 but not until July 2022.

This mid-season break shouldn’t come as a huge surprise as we’ve known well ahead of time it was coming (as per our official release schedule for Better Call Saul season 6) following episode 7. There’s a month and a half break and is set to pick back up again on July 11th, 2022.

All regions of Netflix will receive weekly episodes of Better Call Saul with a few exceptions. Those being:

Netflix Canada

Netflix USA

Netflix Spain

Netflix Turkey

Netflix Iceland

Netflix South Africa

Those regions aren’t expected to receive Better Call Saul season 6 until next year at the earliest (we’re predicting January 2023 based on Breaking Bad’s final season addition to Netflix).

If you want to watch Better Call Saul sooner, you’ll have to watch via AMC or AMC Plus with the show reportedly being the “#1 acquisition driver in the history of the AMC+ streaming service”.

New episodes will drop at 8 AM GMT.

Here’s the remaining episode weekly schedule for Netflix outside the United States:

Episode Number AMC Air Date Netflix Release Date 8 July 11th July 12th 9 July 18th July 19th 10 July 25th July 26th 11 August 1st August 2nd 12 August 8th August 9th 13 August 15th August 16th

The remainder of the episodes will see various directors return to the chair. Vince Gilligan is confirmed to be directing both episodes 8 and 12 of the final batch of episodes. Thomas Schnauz is also confirmed to be directing episode 11. Peter Gould will direct the series finale.

If you can’t wait until more Better Call Saul season 6 on Netflix, then we do have something else for you to binge through. The Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training collection features 10 short clips that were uploaded last December and are a joy to watch.

Given that Netflix doesn’t get access to Talking Saul, this is the best that’s on offer. You could probably seek out to watch the animated series Better Call Saul Presents: Slippin’ Jimmy but the less said about that series the better.

Will you be waiting for Better Call Saul season 6 to return for weekly episodes in July 2022 or binging all at once? Let us know in the comments down below.