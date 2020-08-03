‘Black Summer’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date & What To Expect

Black Summer is returning for a second season on Netflix in 2020 but is one of the many productions currently hampered by the pandemic that is the Coronavirus. Here’s the latest on the upcoming second season of Netflix’s zombie epic including filming dates, release dates, and what we can expect from the story.

Black Summer is a Netflix Original zombie-thriller series created by Karl Schaefer and John Hyams. Set in the same universe of Z-Nation, the series is branded as a prequel to the beloved crazy zombie series but it’s more of a spiritual successor than anything else. Taking a more nuanced, with an intimate and darker tone compared to that of its companion series.

Set years before the events of Z-Nation, during the darkest days of the zombie apocalypse, a mother joins with a group of strangers to help find her lost daughter and their loved ones. Although it has some spiritual connections to Z-Nation it’s actually set on a very different timeline from the Syfy series which remains canceled to this day.

Black Summer Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Officially Renewed (Last Updated 11/20/2019)

Typically, it takes on or two months for Netflix to renew its shows typically releasing information through its social accounts. In the case of Black Summer, everything went silent up until October 2019.

In October 2019 we spotted an auction on eBay and a website called HollywoodCharityAuctions.com offering people the chance to go on set mentions that season 2 starts filming in winter 2019.

In November 2019, Netflix’s NX account confirmed that Black Summer would be returning for a second season at Netflix.

Jaime King also took to Twitter to express her happiness that they’re getting a second season. It was also announced by Kylie Newman (partner with Jaime King) that Jaime will also produce for season 2. In a separate Tweet, Jaime King said: “So excited to announce Black Summer season to you proud to star and produce this series with the most incredible human beings and artists!”

I am so excited to announce season two of Black Summer is coming! I’m so proud to star and produce the show with @netflix, @jrhyams and our incredible cast and crew! #blacksummer #netflix pic.twitter.com/t0MT3I3Qbk — Jaime King (@Jaime_King) November 20, 2019

What’s the production status of Black Summer season 2?

Filming for Black Summer season 2 began in early 2020 but we were informed on March 18th, 2020 that production had been postponed for two weeks meaning that filming would start up again in April 2020 at the earliest.

The pandemic took hold and the show was up on permanent hiatus. Now, in July 2020, a new ProductionWeekly report stated that the series was due to start filming again on August 17th, 2020.

We’ve since had a further report, with the update that filming has been pushed back to September 3rd, 2020.

Filming of the first season began in July 2018 and wrapped up by the end of September 2018.

According to our source, filming is once again taking place in Calgary, Canada that was confirmed by Karl Schaefer on Twitter in late November.

We’ll be shooting in Calgary again. https://t.co/uMb0IsoJSp — Karl Schaefer (@UnrealKarl) November 26, 2019

Does the story warrant season 2 of Black Summer?

*SPOILERS BELOW*

Opinions may be split on whether Black Summer needs a second season. The final shot was Rose and her daughter about to reunite giving us one of the few happy moments in the first season.

Out of the group of survivors only Sun, Spears and Rose survived the journey to the stadium. Rose’s story is effectively concluded after reuniting with her daughter. Spears’ only motivations were to survive and help Rose on her journey. Meanwhile, Sun who doesn’t speak a word of English may have only been looking to be evacuated.

The only survivor with motivation to continue the story was Vallez, but Rose had to mercy kill him, due to slowing her and the other survivors down because of his injury. Also, Lance is AWOL as he was running away from a growing horde of zombies.

Speaking of hordes, the tsunami was heavily hinted during the first season, but we never saw it. If Black Summer returns for a second season, the tidal wave of zombies can’t be too far aware, but considering how useless the protagonists are at killing zombies, it’ll be game over when it arrives.

There is room for more Black Summer, especially if the plans are for the show to link up with Z-Nation. We’d like to see the story of Black Summer, actually, go into detail about the event that’s mentioned on Z-Nation.

Mass starvation, paranoia, and panic made that summer one of the hardest time periods of the apocalypse, which should be explored in greater detail.

How subscribers have reacted to Black Summer season 1

After searching online opinions are split between subscribers on how they feel about the Zombie thriller. Clearly, some prefer more action, whereas others preferred Z Nation that came before it.

