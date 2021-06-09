Netflix ‘Geeked Week’: Day 3 Roundup; Stranger Things, Lucifer, Black Summer and More

We are now on the third day of Netflix’s Geeked event. While the first two days of the event were filled with amazing announcements regarding fan-favorite Netflix Originals, it looks like the event has lost some steam, as today’s Geeked featured the least amount of news so far. Still, fans of shows such as Stranger Things and Lucifer finally had their time to shine. Let’s look at what was revealed during today’s Geeked event!

Stranger Things

Black Summer

Fear Street

Lucifer

Gunpowder Milkshake

Stranger Things Season 4 Cast Announcements + Scripted Podcast News

Stranger Things is a science-fiction horror drama television series created by the Duffer Brothers and streaming on Netflix. Set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the first season focuses on the investigation into the disappearance of a young boy amid supernatural events occurring around the town, including the appearance of a girl with psychokinetic abilities. The second season focuses on Will’s side effects from being in the Upside Down with its entities crawling into the real world. The third season focuses Eleven and Mike’s relationship as the kids continue their battle against the Upside Down entities. The series stars an ensemble cast including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Cara Buono and Dacre Montgomery.

Stranger Things fans got a lot of new information to talk and theorize about today! Not only did we get 4 new casting announcements, we also learned that a new six-episode-long Stranger Things scripted podcast is in development. The podcast, titled Rebel Robin: Surviving Hawkins, is centered around the character of Robyn Buckley and acts as a prequel to the main series. it is set to be released on the 29th of June, on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. A clip from the podcast was also released, which you can view below:

Good news dinguses! Scoops Ahoy Employee of the Year Robin Buckley gets an all-new @stranger_things Prequel Podcast series and book on June 29. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/Dla8zYtssb — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 9, 2021

The four new casting announcements for Stranger Things season 4 can also be viewed below:

Amybeth McNulty plays Vickie, a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes.

plays Vickie, a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes. Myles Truitt plays Patrick, a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life… until shocking events send his life spiraling out of control.

plays Patrick, a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life… until shocking events send his life spiraling out of control. Regina Ting Chen plays Ms. Kelly, a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students — especially those struggling the most.

plays Ms. Kelly, a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students — especially those struggling the most. Grace Van Dien plays Chrissy, Hawkins’ High lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school. But beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret.

New Black Summer Season 2 Clip

Black Summer is a streaming television series created by Karl Schaefer and John Hyams. Six weeks after the start of the zombie apocalypse, Rose is separated from her daughter, Anna, and she embarks on a harrowing journey to find her. Thrust alongside a small group of refugees in North America, she must brave a hostile new world and make brutal decisions during the most deadly summer of a zombie apocalypse. In November 2019, Netflix renewed the series for an eight-episode second season. The second season will be released on June 17, 2021.

While Black Summer fans didn’t receive as much new content as Stranger Things fans, we did get a new teaser for season 2! You can view it below:

During a zombie apocalypse, you do what you must to survive. Here's a look at season 2 of Black Summer, coming to Netflix on June 17th. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/oexOuCd2NN — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 9, 2021

New Fear Street Trailer

Fear Street is a teenage horror film franchise directed by Leigh and written by various screenwriters, starting in 1994. The first film centered around a group of teenagers who find out that the terrifying events that have occurred in their town of Shadyside, Ohio, may be connected to each other, and that they may be the next targets. The second film, which is set in 1978 follows a camp called Camp Nightwing as it is divided by the campers and counselors who hail from the prosperous town of Sunnyvale and the campers and maintenance staffers from the downtrodden town of Shadyside, who, when horrors from their towns shared history come alive, must band together to solve a terrifying mystery before it’s too late. The third and final film is set in 1666, the synopsis follows: A colony is gripped by a hysterical witch-hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come. Meanwhile, the teenagers in 1994 and 1978 try to finally put an end to the town’s curse, before it is too late.

A new trailer for the Fear Street film trilogy was released, which you can view below:

Lucifer Season 5 Bloopers & Table Read

Lucifer is an urban fantasy superhero television series developed by Tom Kapinos that is based on the DC Comics character of the same name, created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg. The series is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television, DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television. The series revolves around the story of Lucifer Morningstar, the Devil, who abandons Hell for Los Angeles where he runs his own nightclub named Lux and becomes a consultant to the Los Angeles Police Department. The ensemble and supporting cast include Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, Kevin Alejandro as Detective Daniel “Dan” Espinoza, D. B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, and Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez.

Lucifer fans unfortunately also did not get much during today’s Geeked. It is too early for season 6 content, but it’s also too late for season 5 content as both halves of the season have already been released. Netflix did not come empty-handed though, as the company released something every fan will be able to enjoy: Season 5 bloopers and a table read! You can view them below:

New Gunpowder Milkshake Clip

Gunpowder Milkshake is an upcoming action thriller film directed by Navot Papushado, from a screenplay by Papushado and Ehud Lavski. The film stars Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Paul Giamatti. Gunpowder Milkshake is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 14, 2021, by Netflix, and internationally on July 21, 2021, by STXfilms and StudioCanal. In her turbulent life as a professional assassin, Scarlet was cruelly forced to abandon her daughter Sam and go on the run. Years later, despite the estrangement, Sam has also grown up into a cold-blooded hitwoman. After a high-stake mission spins out of control, putting an innocent 8-year-old girl in the middle of a gang war she has unleashed, Sam has no choice but to go rogue. This ultimately leads her back to her mother and her former hitwoman sidekicks, who all join forces in an avenging war against those who took everything from them.

Netflix is aware of the hype behind the upcoming Gunpowder Milkshake film and decided to treat us by releasing a clip of the film! You can view it below:

Hunch smunch. These women do things by the book 📚 Fresh out of #GeekedWeek here's a brand new clip from GUNPOWDER MILKSHAKE, coming to Netflix in the US on July 14th. pic.twitter.com/5KdnfGCepg — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 9, 2021

Did you enjoy today’s announcements? They’ll be back tomorrow for an anime/animation focused event.