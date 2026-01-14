‘Blue Eye Samurai’, ‘Wednesday’, ‘Ransom Canyon’, ‘Dept. Q’ Among Netflix Returning Shows Coming in 2027

Last week was a busy one. All throughout the week, we got word on just a flavor of the new releases we can expect throughout 2026. We’ve had several slate reveals, including the big one from the US, as well as smaller ones from the UK, France, and Australia, with more to come. There are a lot of returning shows planned for 2026, but there are also a few notable big omissions. On the new title slate, you had titles like The Altruists, but there were even more glaring omissions on the returning slate.

You can find a full recap of our Next on Netflix 2026 coverage here, but let’s run through the titles we’ve confirmed won’t be returning in 2027 and those that we suspect could still find a slot in 2026.

Blue Eye Samurai season 2 isn’t coming to Netflix until 2027, we can confirm, which shouldn’t be entirely surprising given the length of time animated series, especially of this calibre, take to create. The only 2026 release date came from a speculative date provided to Collider in an interview back in 2024, but it’s become increasingly clear that we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see the return of Mizu. Remember that this renewal was unlike most animated renewals, which come in advance; only 8 episodes were ordered in advance, and Netflix only officially confirmed that production was underway in August of last year. Fingers crossed we get some more footage throughout this year, though.

Forever season 2, which Deadline recently reported was in production and due to wrap soon, is another 2027 show by the looks of it, though we have some trepidation about it actually being in production. Our understanding is that it won’t get into filming until Summer 2026. Fingers crossed we hear more soon, though.

Untamed, the limited series that picked up an unexpected season 2 following its rocketing up the Netflix charts, will be heading back into production in a new location, which we’re told will be Hawaii, beginning in February with a wrap date scheduled for June. A likely Spring 2027 return for this title.

The Kakegurui live-action adaptation Bet picked an unlikely season 2 renewal following its premiere last May and has yet to get into production, and to our knowledge, has no date or even window as to when it will be. As a result, no surprise this is a 2027 title.

It took the British superhero drama series Supacell forever to get into production for its second season, but it did finally kick off in late 2025. A 2027 release date for this one seems more than achievable.

Also from the UK is Dept. Q, which picked up a season 2 renewal, and our understanding is that cameras will begin rolling sometime in Spring 2026 (March is mentioned by a few locations).

Wednesday season 3 definitely isn’t a huge surprise for many, given that as soon as season 2 dropped, we were reporting that Netflix was eyeing a Summer 2027 release for the series. That’s even more likely given that filming isn’t due to kick off until mid-February and with a production timeline taking upwards of 6-8 months, a 2026 release is certainly out of the question.

All of Us Are Dead season 2 was notably missing from the big global list, which is crazy given that it’s definitely big enough to justify being on the big 2026 list, but sources indicate that filming is due to wrap in February 2026, making a return this year possible but perhaps out of reach.

Titles That Could Still Release in 2026

Based on production schedules that we’re privvy to, there are a number of Netflix titles omitted from the Next on Netflix document releases that we think may still be able to get out the door before the end of the year.

We’ll begin with two shows that require asterisks, given that Netflix isn’t the full distributor: Geek Girl season 2 and A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder season 2. In both cases, Netflix works with other partners on marketing and messaging (although to a lesser extent with Geek Girl), so it shouldn’t be fully surprising that Netflix hasn’t confirmed either of these will be back in 2026, but filming has wrapped on both, so they should easily be able to drop this year.

Ginny & Georgia season 4 could still squeeze into 2026 despite its absence from the slate preview so far. Filming is due to wrap in late February 2026, meaning that it should be more than doable to get the show back on our screens sometime this year. If not, it’ll be very early 2027.

Ransom Canyon should wrap filming in mid-January 2026 (specifically January 14th), but season 2 wasn’t ultimately included in the 2026 slate. Given this early wrap, it’s more than doable for this to come out in the second half of the year, but we’ll see what Netflix has in mind.

Moving back to adult animation, Long Story Short was confirmed for a return in 2026, but the same can’t be said for Haunted Hotel, the horror comedy from creator Matt Roller. It picked up a renewal exactly a week after the first season debuted, which makes us think it might have been the announcement of the initial upfront order, so we could see it sooner.

Of course, there are a number of titles with futures still up in the air at the time of publishing, such as The Abandons season 2, House of Guinness season 2, A Man on the Inside season 3, Miss Governor season 2, and The Vince Staples Show season 3. We frankly aren’t very optimistic about any of their futures so watch this space.

Any titles we’ve missed that you think may be released in 2027? Let us know in the comments.