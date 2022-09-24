‘Boy Swallows Universe’ Netflix Series: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix is delving further into coming-of-age and young adult dramas of late and its next project in this avenue is Boy Swallows Universe, an Australian series based on Trent Dalton’s book of the same name.

The show has been brought to Netflix by Dalton and actor and producer Joel Edgerton, who most recently appeared in Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi and Troy Lum of Brouhaha Entertainment.

Edgerton is also set to star in the Netflix Original movie The Stranger which debuts in October 2022.

The scripts were written by acclaimed screenwriter John Collee (Master and Commander, Hotel Mumbai, Happy Feet). Some of the episodes will be directed by Emmy nominee Bharat Nalluri (The 100, Shantaram, The Orchard).

The project was first unveiled for Netflix back in March 2022 although the project has been in development for nearly 3 years now with Anonymous Content, Chapter One, and Hopscotch winning the auction to adapt the book back in May 2019.

Que Minh Luu, Netflix Director of Content in Australia and New Zealand, commented in a press release:

“Boy Swallows Universe is truly something special, and it’s an enormous privilege to partner with Trent Dalton, Joel Edgerton and Brouhaha Entertainment in bringing this genuinely iconic Australian story to Netflix. As Australians we know how much investing in local content matters. Boy Swallows Universe is a major milestone in our mission to unearth uniquely local stories that bring joy and connection in unexpected ways to our audiences here at home, and throughout the world.”

Executive producers are Troy Lum (The Water Diviner, Saving Mr Banks, Mao’s Last Dancer), Andrew Mason (The Matrix, The Water Diviner), Sophie Gardiner (Howard’s End, Chimerica) , Kerry Roberts (Foe, Boy Erased) and Joel Edgerton (The Great Gatsby, Bright, The King)

What’s the plot of Boy Swallows Universe?

As mentioned above, Netflix’s Boy Swallows Universe will be based on Trent Dalton’s 2018 book of the same name.

Here’s the story synopsis for Boy Swallows Universe:

Brisbane, 1983: A lost father, a mute brother, a mum in jail, a heroin dealer for a stepfather and a notorious crime for a babysitter. It’s not as if Eli’s life isn’t complicated enough already. He’s just trying to follow his heart, learning what it takes to be a good man, but life just keeps throwing obstacles in the way – not least of which is Tytus Broz, legendary Brisbane drug dealer. But if Eli’s life is about to get a whole lot more serious. He’s about to fall in love. And, oh yeah, he has to break into Boggo Road Gaol on Christmas Day, to save his mum. A story of brotherhood, true love and the most unlikely of friendships.

Here’s another synopsis, now for the Netflix series:

Eli Bell’s life is complicated. His father is lost, his mother is in jail, and his stepdad is a heroin dealer. The most steadfast adult in Eli’s life is Slim—a notorious felon and national record-holder for successful prison escapes—who watches over Eli and August, his silent genius of an older brother. Exiled far from the rest of the world in Darra, a neglected suburb populated by Polish and Vietnamese refugees, this twelve-year-old boy with an old soul and an adult mind is just trying to follow his heart, learn what it takes to be a good man, and train for a glamorous career in journalism. Life, however, insists on throwing obstacles in Eli’s path—most notably Tytus Broz, Brisbane’s legendary drug dealer. But the real trouble lies ahead. Eli is about to fall in love, face off against truly bad guys, and fight to save his mother from a certain doom—all before starting high school.

Who is cast in Boy Swallows Universe?

The cast for the adaptation was unveiled over the summer of 2022 ahead of the filming start.

Among the cast includes:

Travis Fimmel (Warcraft) as Lyle Orlik

Phoebe Tonkin (Tomorrow, When the War Began) as Frances Bell

Simon Baker (Margin Call) as Robert Bell

Anthony LaPaglia (Without a Trace)

Felix Cameron (Penguin Bloom) as Young Eli

Lee Halley (Riff Raff) as Gus Bell

Drew Matthews as Tich

Zachary Wan as Darren Dang

Eloise Rothfield as Shelly Huffman

How many episodes will be in Boy Swallows Universe?

It’s been confirmed by Netflix that Boy Swallows Universe will feature eight one-hour episodes, which is pretty standard for a Netflix series.

What’s the production status of Boy Swallows Universe?

Netflix’s Boy Swallows Universe is currently in pre-production and is scheduled to start filming sometime in August 2022.

Filming is to take place in Brisbane, Australia, according to Production Weekly.

We got word on August 21st, 2022 that filming had started and is set to conclude on December 20th, 2022.

What’s the Netflix release date for Boy Swallows Universe?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for Boy Swallows Universe, but considering its very early development stage, we can probably expect only a late 2023 or 2024 release date.