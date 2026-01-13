‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Part 1 Episode Titles, Runtimes and Order Revealed

With Bridgerton season 4 part 1 only weeks away, we finally have the episode titles and runtimes for the first four episodes!

The fourth season of Bridgerton will cover the third novel of the Bridgerton novels by Julia Quinn, An Offer from a Gentleman. For the full breakdown of Bridgerton season 4, you can find our ongoing preview here.

This season will focus on Benedict Bridgerton, the second-oldest son of the Bridgerton family, who finds love at his mother’s masquerade ball in the mysterious Sophie Baek. Unable to confirm her identity after she mysteriously vanishes from the ball, Benedict goes in search of Sophie, but unbeknownst to Benedict, Sophie is the daughter of an Earl, who has been relegated to the role of a housemaid by her stepmother.

1 The Waltz

Directed by: Tom Verica | Runtime: 63 Minutes

The Waltz will begin with preparations for Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball, one of the highlights of the Season. A grand event featuring London’s most prominent guests, including Queen Charlotte, where Benedict Bridgerton will meet the beautiful Sophie Beek.

2 Time Transfixed

Directed by: | Runtime: 65 Minutes

In the book, there is a two-year time skip, during which Benedict has been dedicated to finding the mysterious girl in silver from the Masquerade ball.

This episode will likely focus on Sophie’s past and present, in which she would never be recognized as an Earl’s daughter, thanks to her wicked stepmother. Meanwhile, Benedict will be desperately searching for the woman he fell in love with at the ball, only to find a beautiful girl in a maid’s clothes that seem oddly familiar to him.

3 The Field Next to the Other Road

Directed by: | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Benedict will still be searching for his mysterious beauty, unaware that the beautiful maid he rescued is the same person. However, as Benedict continues to seek the mysterious beauty he’s vowed to marry, he finds himself drawn to the beautiful maid. But will Benedict give up his chance at a fairytale romance if he offers Sophie his heart?

As to what the field refers to, perhaps book fans can provide more context in the comments section without spoiling it for the show fans experiencing Bridgerton for the first time.

4 An Offer from a Gentleman

Directed by: | Runtime: 63 Minutes

From the book’s title, you would presume this means Benedict will discover Sophie’s identity, declare his love for her, and propose. However, book fans will know a very different offer is presented to Sophie by Benedict before her her true identity is discovered…

Are you excited to watch Bridgerton season 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!