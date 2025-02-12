Netflix’s The Bullet Train Remake ‘Bullet Train Explosion’ Sets April 2025 Premiere

Bullet Train Explosion is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original thriller directed by Higuchi Shinji. It is a remake of the 1975 film The Bullet Train that notably inspired the incredibly popular Hollywood 1994 movie Speed starring Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves. Higuchi previously worked on Shin Godzilla, widely regarded as one of the best and most terrifying adaptations of the iconic monster, before Godzilla Minus Zero was released in 2023.

What is the plot of Bullet Train Explosion?

Netflix provided the following synopsis with the announcement of Bullet Train Explosion:

“Higuchi, known for merging spectacular visuals with human drama like Shin Godzilla, once again creates a panic-suspense thriller depicting the struggles of people racing to save lives in extreme conditions.”

During production, the team behind Bullet Train Explosion notably cooperated with the East Japan Railway Company, which means that they filmed with real bullet trains and actually used railway facilities. As per Netflix, this allowed them to “craft extremely realistic visuals, which were seamlessly enhanced with cutting-edge visual effects. Packed with non-stop suspense, this high-stakes thriller will keep audiences breathless from start to finish.”

Who is in the cast of Bullet Train Explosion?

So far, the only confirmed cast member for the movie is Tsuyoshi Kusanagi. The actor is best known for his roles in films such as Midnight Swan, Sinking of Japan, and The Stormy Family. He also portrayed Grisha Jaeger in the live-action adaptation of Attack on Titan. Bullet Train Explosion will mark his debut in a Netflix Original.

When is Bullet Train Explosion coming to Netflix?

As part of the Next on Netflix 2025 reveals for the Japan live-action slate, Netflix confirmed that the new movie would be premiering globally on April 23rd, 2025.

Here’s a look at that Next on Netflix sizzle reel, which features numerous clips of Bullet Train Explosion throughout plus some of the stills we’ve extracted:

Are you looking forward to watching Bullet Train Explosion on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!