Netflix News

Netflix’s The Bullet Train Remake ‘Bullet Train Explosion’ Sets April 2025 Premiere

Shin Godzilla director Higuchi Shinji will direct Netflix's remake of the 1975 Japanese film The Bullet Train.

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments

For Blogpost [en] Next On Netflix Japan Slate - Bullet Train Explosion

Picture: Netflix

Announced as part of Netflix’s 2025 international lineup, Bullet Train Explosion, a remake of the 1975 film The Bullet Train. Now, a few months later, the streamer has confirmed the movie will be dropping on Netflix in April 2025, ahead of the 50th anniversary of the original film this summer.  The film is directed by Shin Godzilla‘s Higuchi Shinji and will star Tsuyoshi Kusanagi. Here’s what you need to know. 

Bullet Train Explosion is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original thriller directed by Higuchi Shinji. It is a remake of the 1975 film The Bullet Train that notably inspired the incredibly popular Hollywood 1994 movie Speed starring Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves. Higuchi previously worked on Shin Godzilla, widely regarded as one of the best and most terrifying adaptations of the iconic monster, before Godzilla Minus Zero was released in 2023.

Bullet Train Explosion Shinji Higuchi

Shinji Higuchi, the director of Shin Godzilla

What is the plot of Bullet Train Explosion?

Netflix provided the following synopsis with the announcement of Bullet Train Explosion:

“Higuchi, known for merging spectacular visuals with human drama like Shin Godzilla, once again creates a panic-suspense thriller depicting the struggles of people racing to save lives in extreme conditions.”

During production, the team behind Bullet Train Explosion notably cooperated with the East Japan Railway Company, which means that they filmed with real bullet trains and actually used railway facilities. As per Netflix, this allowed them to “craft extremely realistic visuals, which were seamlessly enhanced with cutting-edge visual effects. Packed with non-stop suspense, this high-stakes thriller will keep audiences breathless from start to finish.”

Who is in the cast of Bullet Train Explosion?

So far, the only confirmed cast member for the movie is Tsuyoshi Kusanagi. The actor is best known for his roles in films such as Midnight Swan, Sinking of Japan, and The Stormy Family. He also portrayed Grisha Jaeger in the live-action adaptation of Attack on Titan. Bullet Train Explosion will mark his debut in a Netflix Original.

Bullet Train Explosion Tsuyoshi Kusanagi

Picture: Tsuyoshi Kusanagi

When is Bullet Train Explosion coming to Netflix?

As part of the Next on Netflix 2025 reveals for the Japan live-action slate, Netflix confirmed that the new movie would be premiering globally on April 23rd, 2025

Here’s a look at that Next on Netflix sizzle reel, which features numerous clips of Bullet Train Explosion throughout plus some of the stills we’ve extracted:

Next On Netflix Netflix注目作品ラインナップ Netflix Japan Screenshot

Picture: Netflix

Next On Netflix Netflix注目作品ラインナップ Netflix Japan Screenshot

Picture: Netflix

Next On Netflix Netflix注目作品ラインナップ Netflix Japan Screenshot

Picture: Netflix

Are you looking forward to watching Bullet Train Explosion on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

Newest Articles - Netflix News

'Yellowstone' Prequel Series '1883' Sets Release on Netflix in Select Regions Article Teaser Photo

'Yellowstone' Prequel Series '1883' Sets Release on Netflix in Select Regions
'Sweet Magnolias' Holds Strong; 'Kinda Pregnant' and 'There Are Murders' Pull in Great Numbers – Netflix Top 10 Report Article Teaser Photo

'Sweet Magnolias' Holds Strong; 'Kinda Pregnant' and 'There Are Murders' Pull in Great Numbers – Netflix Top 10 Report
'Alice in Borderland' Season 3 Reveals First Looks and September 2025 Release Date Article Teaser Photo

'Alice in Borderland' Season 3 Reveals First Looks and September 2025 Release Date
Will 'Sweet Magnolias' Be Renewed for Season 5? First Stats, Renewal Status and What To Expect Article Teaser Photo

Will 'Sweet Magnolias' Be Renewed for Season 5? First Stats, Renewal Status and What To Expect