‘Standing Up’ Canceled at Netflix; No Season 2 Planned

Netflix has pumped the brakes on Standing Up (known as Drôle in France) season 2 which was being actively developed in recent months. The French magazine Les Inrockuptibles reports there will not be a second season headed to the service. Let’s take a look at the show’s numbers, and explore why it’s been cancelled.

The series first touched down on Netflix on March 18th and came from the creator of Call My Agent! which is widely considered to be one of Netflix’s best international releases in recent years.

Fanny Herrero who serves as the creator of both Call My Agent! and Standing Up recently spoke about season 2 of Standing Up saying she was actively developing it. The interview, published in late March 2022, stated that she’s “already developing season 2” and touches a little on what we could’ve expected from a season 2.

The confirmation of the cancelation of Standing Up comes from French magazine Les Incrockuptibles’s Oliver Joyard who writes that despite an enthusiastic launch with critical acclaim the show will not be returning. They add that the script was “two-thirds” finished and that the technical and creative teams have all been released from their contracts.

Herrero told the magazine (translated from French):

“I’m obviously sad and disappointed that Netflix hasn’t let the series settle in more, given the enthusiastic, affectionate reception and testimonials from the press and the audience, full of young people we don’t know, who insisted on its freshness. What remains is the pride of having done it with my team, of having enjoyed creating these characters who revealed four magnificent actors, Mariama Gueye, Jean Siuen, Younès Boucif and Elsa Guedj.”

We will be seeing more of one of the main actors of Standing Up on Netflix, however. Younes Boucif who plays Nezir in Standing Up was recently announced to be among the cast for the English-language Netflix movie Lonely Planet.

How well did Standing Up perform on Netflix?

The show notably failed to enter the top 10 TV (Non-English) global top 10 which provides us with data on how many hours were viewed.

We do have raw top 10 data to dig through which suggests that even in France, the show failed to gain traction in the top 10s.

The show managed to spend 20 days in Netflix France’s overall top 10 and 26 days in their TV top 10.

Beyond Netflix France, the show only spent a day in the top 10s in Belgium, Luxembourg, South Korea, and two days in Morocco before dropping out for good.

Standing Up is one of a number of high-profile French-language series cancelations. Last year, we saw the cancelation of the big-budget series La Revolution.

For anyone following Netflix in 2022, you’ll know a number of high profile shows and even movies have faced the axe so far as Netflix adjusts to its new reality following depressed demand for its service and trying to find the new normal. We’ll continue to catalog all of the Netflix cancelations in 2022 here.

Are you disappointed the comedy series Standing Up won’t be returning for a season 2 at Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.