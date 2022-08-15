‘Back in Action’ Netflix Cameron Diaz Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Four years on from announcing her retirement from acting, Cameron Diaz will be making her return to the big screen in the upcoming action-comedy Back in Action. Diaz will reunite with fellow Annie actor Jamie Foxx, who will be working on his fifth Original for Netflix. Here’s everything we know so far about Back in Action on Netflix.

Back in Action is an upcoming Netflix Original action-comedy film directed by Horrible Bosses’ Seth Gordon. Neighbors writer Brendan O’Brien wrote the script for the feature. Datari Turner (Uncorked) and Mark McNair (Into the Storm) join O’Brien as executive producers on the project.

Further producers are Beau Bauman for Good One Productions and director Seth Gordon for Exhibit A.

What is the plot of Back in Action?

No details of the plot have been released at this time.

Who are the cast members of Back in Action?

The biggest casting news for Back in Action is actress Cameron Diaz coming out of retirement to act with Jamie Foxx for the third time in her career.

Diaz previously acted alongside Foxx in the 1999 sports drama Any Given Sunday, and once again in 2014 in the remake of Annie. Ironically, Annie was the last film Diaz acted in before announcing her retirement in 2018.

Jamie Foxx, with a little bit of help from NFL legend Tom Brady, helped Diaz come out of retirement.

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

Foxx has been extremely busy working on Netflix projects over the past couple of years. Starting in 2020, Foxx starred in the superhero film Project Power, the sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! , vampire action Day Shift and They Cloned Tyrone, a sci-fi comedy due for release in 2022.

No further cast members have been announced at the time of publishing.

What is the production status of Back in Action?

Current Production Status: Active Development (Last Updated: 15/08/2022)

It has been confirmed that Back in Action is in active development, and production is expected to begin later in 2022.

When is the Back in Action Netflix release date?

Netflix hasn’t confirmed a release date for Back in Action, however, it’s our expectation that the action-comedy will be released in late 2023 or early 2024.

