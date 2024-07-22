‘Back in Action’ Starring Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx Eying Delay Into 2025

Cameron Diaz’s long-anticipated acting return may come a little later than planned. Originally scheduled for release on Netflix on November 15th, 2024, Back in Action looks like it’ll now be released in January 2025, thanks to a couple of programming shifts.

As first reported by NewonNetflix.info, the movie could move to January 17th, 2025 (another Friday when Netflix Original movies traditionally release on Netflix), which would be a couple of months from its current expected release date, November 15th.

When asked, a Netflix representative declined to comment. Similarly, we contacted a representative from Netflix’s US movie team, who similarly declined to comment.

Back in Action was dated really early in the year when it was revealed as part of Netflix’s Next on Netflix event back in February. There, Netflix confirmed 50+ new movies and documentary features scheduled throughout the year, with Back in Action confirmed for a 2024 release. It wasn’t until Netflix Upfronts in May 2024 that the movie was dated for November 15th.

Around this time last year, we heard about several movies that Netflix had initially announced for a release in 2023 but were ultimately pushed back into 2024. This marks the first significant delay of this year, and whether more will come is currently unclear.

Lift is comparable to Back In Action’s delay. It was initially set for release in August 2023 but eventually launched globally in January 2024.

Why is the movie being delayed? Your guess is as good as ours, but November 15th has recently become somewhat crowded.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson’s big fight was notably delayed from its initial July 20th slot but was postponed indefinitely after Tyson suffered from an ulcer flare-up on a flight. It was, of course, moved to November 15th.

Then, last week, Cobra Kai announced that its second of three parts that make up the sixth and final season was shifting its release date. When will those five episodes be released instead? November 15th.

Netflix still communicates a November 15th release date on its press documents, media center, and within the Netflix application.

For more on what Netflix has coming up throughout the remainder of 2024, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.