Jamie Foxx Netflix Comedy ‘Day Shift’: Arriving August 2022 & What We Know So Far

One of many exciting movies coming to Netflix this Summer is the vampire hunting-comedy Day Shift, starring Jamie Foxx. Having starred previously in Project Power, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, and the upcoming sci-fi film They Cloned Tyrone, Foxx is becoming a regular star on Netflix. Here’s everything we know about Day Shift, which arrives on Netflix in August 2022.

Netflix’s Day Shift will be directed by first-time director JJ Perry who has worked as a second unit director and stunt coordinator for movies like Fast and Furious 9, The Fate of the Furious, Bloodshot, and the John Wick movies. The project will be produced by Chad Stahelski and Jason Spitz for 87Eleven Entertainment and Shaun Redick (BlackKklansman) and Yvette Yates Redick (Malicious) of Impossible Dream Entertainment.

Tyler Tice has written the original script, which was revised by screenwriter Shay Hatten (Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, John Wick movies). Tice won the Slamdance Writing Competition grand Prize for the script and was discovered by the Redicks who hired JJ Perry to direct.

What’s the release date for Day Shift?

With the release of the official trailer, we can confirm that Day Shift arrives on Netflix on Friday, August 12th, 2022.

What’s the plot of Day Shift?

Not very much is known about the plot of Netflix’s Day Shift, but we have a logline and it’s the following:

“Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted 8-year-old daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires.”

Producer Shaun Redick shared his excitement about working on Day Shift:

“Day Shift is a pulse-pounding thrill ride with action, danger and grounded comedy mixed with a deep mythology, the key ingredients for the absolute best time you can have watching a movie. We couldn’t be more excited about producing this at Netflix with Jamie Foxx starring!”

Who is cast in Day Shift?

Jamie Foxx, who is also an executive producer for the project, will star as the blue-collar dad who hunts vampires. Foxx is known for his roles in many projects including Ray, Collateral, Django Unchained and more. He won an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in 2004 for his role as Ray Charles in Ray.

Netflix announced its ensemble cast for Day Shift on their April 1st press release, and thankfully it’s no April fool. Added to the cast are;

Dave Franco – The Disaster Artist, The Rental

Natasha Liu Bordizzo – The Voyeurs, The Society

Oliver Masucci – Dark, Enfant Terrible

Steve Howey – Shameless

C.S. Lee – Dexter, Nora From Queens

What’s the production status on Day Shift?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 13/07/2021)

According to our sources, filming began on the 21st of June, and at the time of this update has been going for a few weeks. Actors Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco have been spotted on in character and costume while filming on set.

JJ Perry’s Instagram has been a great source of pictures of behind-the-scenes shenanigans. Here are some of our favorites:

Are you looking forward to the release of Day Shift on Netflix? Let us know in comments below!