‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Part 3 Final Trailer Released: Breakdown of Characters and Secrets

After what must have felt like an eternity for Cobra Kai fans, Netflix has finally dropped its last-ever trailer for Cobra Kai. Some huge surprises are in store for us as the Sekai Taiki… WILL RETURN. The valley will host the final round of the Sekai Taiki as Daniel and Johnny’s students look to defeat Kreese’s Cobra Kai and Terry Silver’s Iron Dragons once and for all. Here’s our trailer breakdown.

The sixth and final season of Cobra Kai will return with part 3 on February 13th, 2025! With less than two weeks to go until release, Netflix has left Cobra Kai fans waiting until the last moment possible for the release of the trailer.

The first half of the trailer gives us a great montage of essential moments from The Karate Kid films and Cobra Kai, revealing that we’re going back to the All Valley, the iconic venue where Daniel, Johnny, Miguel, Eli, and Tory won their titles, will host the final rounds of the Sekai Taikai.

Kwon’s Funeral

At the Sekai Taikai, an all-out karate war between the dojos led to the tragic death of Kwon, who died after falling on top of Kreese’s eunjangdo (a Korean dagger). We get to see the aftermath of Kwon’s death as Kreese and Kim Da Eun return to South Korea to lay his body to rest.

It’s unclear if it takes place before or after Kwon’s funeral, but Kreese is seen with Master Kim, likely instructing the other students as they prepare for the return of the Sekai Taikai.

Training for the Sekai Taiki Begins (AGAIN!)

Meanwhile, Sam laments to Daniel and ponders over what she’s fighting for, with Daniel unable to answer her question. But everyone is preparing for the final fight with the tournament back on. This also reveals that Tory never traveled to Korea with the rest of Cobra Kai, which isn’t surprising considering she still has to care for her little brother. What remained unclear at that point was whether Tory would be competing for Cobra Kai.

Iron Dragons

As for the Iron Dragons, they continue to train under Sensei Wolf and Terry Silver, who continue to push their overtly violent teaching style upon Axel and Zara, with Wolf emphasizing that Axel and Zara should make their opponents fear them.

Face your fears, Robbie

Meanwhile, Miguel is trying to help Robbie, who fears he won’t be able to take on Axel after giving everything his all against him in Barcelona. As for Tory, she’s determined to take down Zara a peg or two. We also see Tory in a Black Gi, but the trailer does well to hide whether Tory is representing a Dojo or if she has entered representing herself. Later in the trailer, we see frenemies Tory and Sam training, setting aside their differences as they prepare to take on Zara.

At the Sekai Taiki

More training and some great shots of the competing dojos are also revealed in the trailer, and a great moment where we see the customarily reserved Amanda getting into the tournament screaming for Robbie to “KICK SOME ASS.” Even Robbie’s mom has returned to watch the tournament, and to support her son.

Daniel and Johnny, friends at last?

We also got to see the clip of Danny and Johnny training on the beach, practicing Daniel’s iconic crane stance, which was used to defeat Johnny at the 1984 All-Valley tournament.

The pair also get their own “Rocky” moment and are seen running with many people who have joined them on a jog.

How excited are you for the final episodes of Cobra Kai? Let us know in the comments below!