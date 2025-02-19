‘Counterstrike’ Netflix Mexican Action Movie: February 2025 Release & What We Know So Far

Members of Mexico’s elite military force go toe to toe with the Cartel in Netflix’s exciting action-thriller Counterstrike. Coming to Netflix at the end of February 2025, we have everything you need to know about Counterstrike.

Counterstrike is an upcoming Mexican Netflix Original action-thriller movie directed by Chava Cartas and written by Jose Ruben Escalante Mendez. It is produced by Draco Films, with Ximena Basaguren, Rodrigo do Pedro, and Sofia Legarreta as executive producers.

When is Counterstrike coming to Netflix?

With the trailer’s release, we have confirmation that Counterstrike will be released on February 28th, 2025.

What is the plot of Counterstrike?

Five friends have journeyed to the US/Mexican border for a shopping trip, but what started as a shopping trip becomes a hostage rescue mission where a Sicario hit squad ambushes them. Unbeknownst to the sicarios, their targets are “Murcielagos,” members of Mexico’s elite military special forces.

Who are the cast members of Counterstrike?

In order of IMDb’s STARmeter, the cast of Counterstrike is the following:

Noé Hernández (We Are the Flesh) as Josefo.

Luis Alberti (Eisenstein in Guanajuato) as Armando.

Mayra Batalla (Huesera: The Bone Woman) as Lucía.

Roberta Burns (Sed da Venganza) as Teniente Atenea.

Luis Curiel (Control Z).

Alejandra Herrera (La Fama De La Pareja) as Sargento Quetzal.

Guillermo Quintanilla (¿Quién es quién?) as Coronel Marcelo.

Leonardo Alonso (El Vigilante) as Dámaso.

Guillermo Nava (Rosario Tijeras).

Ishbel Bautista (El sapo de cristal).

Pedro Joaquín (The Gasoline Thieves).

Mario Alberto Monroy (Volver a Caer) as Tuco.

David Calderón León (C.I.A.).

Luz Ramos (Ringo, la pelea de su vida) as Teniente Stum.

Manuel Villegas (La rebelión) as Adalberto.

José Luis Enríquez (Como dice el dicho) as Joaquín.

Israel Islas (The Envoys).

Cesar Antulio (New Order) as Agente Fiscal.

Edgar Novoa (Sr. Ávila) as Agente Márquez.

Sergio Jurado (L’Squad) as Secretario Arvizu.

Alberto Ornelas (Verano del 99) as Maik.

Mario Escalante (Síncopa) as Lalo ‘el marrano’.

What language will the film be available to stream in?

As a production from Mexico, it was filmed in Spanish. It is unclear whether there will be an English dub or other language options available.

What is the runtime?

According to IMDb the runtime of Counterstrike is 84 minutes.

