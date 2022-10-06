‘Dark Wire’ Jason Bateman Netflix Thriller: Everything We Know So Far

Continuing his fruitful relationship with Netflix, Jason Bateman is working on a brand new project, the adaptation of Joseph Cox’s upcoming thriller novel, Dark Wire. Producing and directing, the film is currently in the early stages of development but we’ll be covering everything you need to know about Dark Wire, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

Dark Wire is an upcoming Netflix Original thriller movie, which will be produced and directed by Ozark’s emmy award winner Jason Bateman, and based on the upcoming novel by Joseph Cox. Matthew Orton (Operation Finale) is the writer of the film, adapting Cox’s novel into a screenplay.

The film is a co-production between Aggregate Films and 21 Laps Entertainment with Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) producing through 21 Laps and Jason Bateman through Aggregate Films.

Dan Cohen (The Adam Project), Michale Costigan (Sound of Metal), Dan Levine (Shadow and Bone), Tracey Nyberg (Ready or Not) are also producers of the film.

What is the plot of Dark Wire?

The synopsis for Dark Wire has been sourced from ProductionWeekly:

The story of how the FBI secretly ran an encrypted phone company to launch one of the largest sting operations in history, an infiltration of the world’s most infamous crime syndicates, revealing how the underworld has become a globalized economy in its own right ruthlessly efficient, technologically advanced, and impossible to police without crossing complicated ethical boundaries.

Who are the cast members of Dark Wire?

There are currently no confirmed cast members for Dark Wire, but we expect some announcements to be made soon.

This also means there is no confirmation whether or not Jason Bateman will also be starring as well as directing, and producing the movie.

What is the production status of Dark Wire?

Official Production Status: Active Development (Last Updated: 06/10/2022)

At the time of writing the project is currently only in active development, and no filming dates have been announced as of yet.

Are you looking forward to watching Dark Wire on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!