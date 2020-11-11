‘Dash & Lily’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

Christmas is upon us, and thanks to the efforts of Dash & Lily, it’s finally beginning to feel like it. After a splendid romantic whirlwind of a first season, subscribers have begun to question if we can expect to see more of Dash & Lily on Netflix. The streaming service has yet to determine the future of Dash & Lily, but we’re highly confident we’ll see Dash & Lily return for season 2.

Dash & Lily is a Netflix Original romantic teen-drama series created by Joe Tracz, and based on the novel Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn. The series is produced under the production label 21 Laps Entertainment, the same company behind Stranger Things and the upcoming series Shadow and Bone.

Dash & Lily Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 11/11/2020)

At the time of writing, the first season of Dash & Lily has only been available to stream on Netflix for just over 24 hours. This means it’s still extremely early for Netflix to make its decision on the future of the series.

We’re currently waiting for Dash & Lily to break into the regional top 10s on Netflix, and by the end of its first week, we suspect to see the series climb into the top 3.

Despite the lack of early indicators to judge how well the series has performed, we’re confident that Netflix will renew the series for a second season. Teen-dramas have often been some of the most popular Originals on Netflix, and with the story yet to cover the events of the second book, Twelve Days of Dash & Lily, Netflix is highly likely to renew.

What to expect from Dash & Lily Season 2?

Thanks to the second book, Twelve Days of Lily & Dash, we know roughly what to expect from season 2.

The story will pick up twelve months after where it left off, and Dash and Lily are still together. It’s the holiday season once again, but Lily is devasted by the declining health of her grandfather after he suffers from a heart attack. Unable to get herself into the Christmas spirit, Dash and Lily’s brother, Langston, make it their mission to help her get excited for Christmas.

So if the second season follows the book, we know that Lily didn’t move abroad with her parents, and she has shared a romance with Dash for the past year. One of the biggest twists we can expect to see from season 2 is the budding relationship between Dash’s best friend Boomer, and his ex-girlfriend Sofia.

Which cast members can we expect to see return in Dash & Lily season 2?

As we know the following characters are in the second Dash & Lily book, we can expect to see the following cast members return for season 2:

Role Cast Member Dash Austin Abrams Lily Midori Francis Boomer Dante Brown Langston Troy Iwata Priya Agneeta Thacker Keane Marie Sofia

We may see even more guest appearances from musical stars like the Jonas Brothers did in season 1.

Dash & Lily Season 2 Netflix Release Date

It’s hard to speculate on when we can expect to see the second season of Dash & Lily on Netflix as the series hasn’t been renewed, at the time of writing.

We can get a glimpse into the future of the series if we factor in the filming schedule of the first season. Season 1 was filmed from October 11th, 2019 to December 14th, 2019. It was then released eleven months later after filming ended.

If season 2 was to arrive in 2021, realistically filming should have already begun. As we’re still waiting to learn about the future of the series, it’s highly unlikely filming will begin anytime soon.

As the second season is set at Christmas, Netflix won’t want to release season 2 outside of the Holidays. Which means a 2022 release date makes the most sense. This allows the danger of COVID-19 to subside and gives production plenty of time to prepare for a Fall filming schedule.

Potential Release Date: Holidays/Christmas 2022.

Would you like to see a second season of Dash & Lily on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!