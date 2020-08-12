‘Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What to Expect

One of the sleeper hits of 2019 was the anthology series with Dolly Parton’s involvement: Heartstrings. The series was popular among both critics and audiences, but there’s been considerable silence since regarding a potential second season. Will it happen? Let’s take a look.

In case you missed it last year, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings is a feel-good anthology series that tells various stories across different time periods that are based on Parton’s vast library of music.

The first season arrived all at once on November 22nd, 2019.

Season 1 included eight episodes and covered the following Parton songs:

Jolene

Two Doors Down

If I Had Wings

Cracker Jack

Down from Dover

Sugar Hill

J. J. Sneed

These Old Bones

The series notably has been nominated for an Emmy. Specifically, These Old Bones scored a nomination for “Outstanding Television Movie”.

So with that said, will there be a season two? Let’s take a look.

Heartstrings season two Netflix renewal status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Not yet renewed but expected (last updated: 08/12/2020)

Over six months after the release of Heartstrings, Netflix has still yet to officially say yay or neigh to a second season. It traditionally takes Netflix a good few months to decide whether to give new episodes, but they haven’t materialized here.

The closest we’ve ever come to renewal is in August 2020 when at PaleyFest LA, a new season was teased and even said to be happening but still not officially confirmed.

As Deadline reports, Netflix themselves are keen to press on with a second season with Sam Haskell saying “Netflix wants to continue with us”.

He also states that scripts are being written but says it could be a while before any type of filming gets underway particularly with COVID-19 disrupting most filming.

There’s better news yet too as the report as states that Netflix is “exploring other potential projects with Parton, including a sitcom headlined by the country icon.” As we’ll cover towards the end of this article, another Parton project is already in development and scheduled for release later in 2020.

What to expect from season two of Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

As to what we can expect will depend on which songs get picked and given the series will no doubt keep its anthology genre, it’ll have a brand new cast list per episode again.

In the report we mentioned above, the series was originally pitched with 17 Parton songs in mind.

Some of the biggest in her library that will no doubt be covered at some point in the future include:

9 to 5

Faith

Islands in the Stream

Here You Come Again

There Was Jesus

I Will Always Love You

Coat of Many Colors

While you’re waiting for season two of Heartstrings, don’t forget that Netflix is due to release Christmas on the Square that’s set to feature Dolly and is currently expected to hit Netflix in either November or December 2020. You can find more about that in our expanded preview available on the link above.

Do you want to see more Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.