Complete List of All 160 Netflix Emmy Nominations in 2020

It’s safe to say Netflix absolutely stormed the Emmy nominations for 2020. It beat out all of its rivals in the streaming and non-streaming space garnering a massive 160 Emmy nominations in total. Here’s the full list of every Netflix title that got an Emmy nomination in 2020.

Before we get into the full list, let’s quickly take a look at some stats and see how Netflix performs against its rivals.

Firstly, let’s take a look at how well Netflix did this year compare to last year. It’s considerably higher with 2019 yielding 118 nominations up to 160. HBO, on the other hand, saw a loss of 30 nominations down from 137 to 107.

Here’s how Netflix performed when you combine the titles into the corporation that owns it.

Netflix – 160 Disney – 126 AT&T – 120 ViacomCBS – 67 Comcast – 54

When you compare against other streaming services on their own, Netflix does considerably well too. Disney+ for example, only walked away with 19 nominations so far.

Perhaps one of the biggest statistics of the Emmy nominations is that 86% of Emmy nominations do not require a cable subscription.

Here are the top 5 best performing Netflix shows to receive nominations:

Ozark – 18 The Crown – 13 Hollywood -12 Stranger Things – 8 Unorthodox – 8

We’ll be finding the winners out on September 20th on ABC what Netflix shows will be taking home the actual awards.

Every Netflix Emmy Nomination in 2020

Abstract: The Art Of Design

Outstanding Main Title Design

American Factory

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

American Son

Outstanding Television Movie

Becoming

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Big Mouth

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Outstanding Animated Program

Big Mouth Guide To Life

Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program

The Black Godfather

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Black Mirror

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Bojack Horseman

Outstanding Animated Program

Cheer

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Circus Of Books

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

The Crown

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Period Costumes

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

Dead To Me

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Comedy Series

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones

Outstanding Television Movie

Don’T F**K With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie

Outstanding Television Movie

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie

The End Of The F***Ing World

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Family Reunion

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

Glow

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Grace And Frankie

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

The Great Hack

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

Hollywood

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Outstanding Period Costumes

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance

Outstanding Children’s Program

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

Kevin Hart: Don’T F**K This Up

Kevin Hart: Don’T F**K This Up Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Comedy Series

Lost In Space

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Love Is Blind

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Mindhunter

Mindhunter Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Nailed It!

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Outstanding Competition Program

Orange Is The New Black

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Ozark

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

The Politician

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Queer Eye

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

The Ranch

The Ranch Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

Space Force

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

Stranger Things

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Interactive Extension Of A Linear Program

Outstanding Music Supervision

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Ugly Delicious

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

Unbelievable

Unbelievable Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Outstanding Limited Series

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Outstanding Television Movie

Unorthodox

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Outstanding Limited Series

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

