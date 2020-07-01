‘Enola Holmes’: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Netflix Release Date

The game is afoot, and taking center stage this time will be the little sister of Sherlock Holmes, Enola. Adapted from the Nancy Springer novels, the Netflix adaptation of Enola Holmes will have many subscribers excited for its arrival in September 2020. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Enola Holmes, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Enola Holmes is an upcoming Netflix Original British mystery film, written by Jack Thorne, directed by Harry Bradbeer and based on the Enola Holmes novels by author Nancy Springer. The film is being produced by Legendary Pictures, and PCMA Productions, to which lead actress Millie Bobby Brown has been acknowledged as a producer for the feature. Composing Enola Holmes is Daniel Pembleton, who previously composed the music to the astounding Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

When is the Netflix release date for Enola Holmes?

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for Enola Holmes, but we know the Original will arrive in September 2020.

Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes have a younger sister — and this September, she’s taking her first case. Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Sam Claflin star in Enola Holmes pic.twitter.com/etnfJLArFm — Netflix (@netflix) June 25, 2020

What is the plot of Enola Holmes?

The plot for Enola Holmes has been provided by Netflix:

England, 1884 – a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes wakes to find that her mother has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock and Mycroft, both set on sending her away to a finishing school for “proper” young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord, Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.

Who are the cast members of Enola Holmes?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star Enola Holmes:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Enola Holmes Millie Bobby Brown Stranger Things | Godzilla: King of the Monsters | NCIS Sherlock Holmes Henry Cavill Justice League | The Witcher | Mission Impossible – Fallout Mycroft Holmes Sam Claflin The Hunger Games: Catching Fire | Me Before You | Peaky Blinders Eudoria Holmes Helena Bonham Carter Sweeney Todd | The Crown | The King’s Speech TBA Fiona Shaw Harry Potter | Fracture | Killing Eve TBA Adeel Akhtar Four Lions | The Big Sick | Utopia TBA Frances de la Tour The History Books | Into the Woods | The Book of Eli TBA Louis Partridge Medici | Paddington 2 | Amazon Adventure TBA Susan Wokoma Year of the Rabbit | Crazyhead | Dark Money TBA Burn Gorman The Dark Knight Rises | Pacific Rim | The Oxford Murders

Fiona Shaw, Helena Bonham Carter, and Frances da la Tour all previously starred in the Harry Potter franchise.

Why was Netflix involved in a Lawsuit with Enola Holmes?

Despite the last of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s short stories on the titular Sherlock Holmes character being published in 1927, some of the stories are still bound by copyright law.

The Conan Doyle Estate has taken action against Netflix and decided to sue the streaming service, author Nancy Springer, publisher Penguin Random House, and Legendary Pictures for an unknown amount of financial damages.

As a character, Sherlock is famously cold, analytical, and devoid of many emotions that make us human. In the latter years of Sir. Doyle’s writing, he decided to give the detective much-needed character growth, giving him human emotion, the ability to be empathetic, make friends and be respectful to women. Due to the new character traits only appearing in the work still covered by copyright, the Conan Doyle Estate has seen it necessary to take legal action, albeit claiming to be protecting the “complex” figure.

The lawsuit has yet to be resolved, but it’s still unclear if it will have an impact on the Netflix release date.

Which novel will the Enola Holmes cover?

Judging by the synopsis of the film and comparing it against the story of the novels, the feature will cover the events of The Case of the Missing Marquess, the first novel.

In total, there are six Enola Holmes novels, which is quite exciting for Netflix to begin a potential film franchise.

Any future sequels may have to wait until the remaining the Sherlock stories copyright ends on December 31st, 2022.

When and where did production take place for Enola Holmes?

Filming took place in the Summer of 2019, running from the 2nd of July until the 14th of September.

Various locations were used throughout London, and further filming took place at Luton Hoo in Bedfordshire.

