Every Netflix Original Movie Oscar Nomination in 2023

Welcome to your look at the full list of Oscar nominations that Netflix picked up in 2023.

The 95th Oscars ceremony will take place on March 12th, 2023, broadcast on ABC and streamed on Disney+.

As a reminder, here were the movies and documentaries that Netflix was hoping to make the nomination cut:

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

All Quiet on the Western Front

White Noise

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

RRR

The Sea Beast

Wendell and Wild

Blonde

Descendant

Bardo

The Elephant Whisperers

The Martha Mitchell Effect

You can find Netflix’s 2023 Oscar Contenders within Netflix via the particular page set up a genre page here.

Full List of Netflix Original Oscar Nominations in 2023

In total, Netflix scooped 16 nominations in total for the 95th Oscars.

Congrats to everyone involved with our 16 Academy Award® nominations this morning — we couldn’t be more proud!! pic.twitter.com/MWZL2Huk6K — Netflix (@netflix) January 24, 2023

Here’s the award nominations broken down by title:

All Quiet on the Western Front (9 nominations)

Best Picture – Malte Grunert, Producer

– Malte Grunert, Producer Sound Design – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

– Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte Original Score – Volker Bertelmann

– Volker Bertelmann Adapted Screenplay – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

– Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell International Feature Film – Germany

– Germany Makeup and Hairstyling – Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

– Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová Production Design – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

– Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper Cinematography – James Friend

– James Friend Visual Effects – Frank Petzold, Viktor Muller, Markus Frank, and Kamil Jaffar

All Quiet on the Western Front was the second most nominated title behind Everything Everywhere All at Once, with 11 nominations.

Bardo (1 nomination)

Cinematography – Darius Khondji

Blonde (1 nomination)

Actress in a Leading Role – Ana de Armas

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (1 nominations)

Writing Adapted Screenplay – Rian Johnson

The Sea Beast (1 nomination)

Animated Feature Film – Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Guillermo’s Del Toro Pinocchio (1 nomination)

Animated Feature Film – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

The Elephant Whisperers (1 nomination)

Best Documentary Short Film – Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

The Martha Mitchell Effect (1 nomination)

Best Documentary Short Film – Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

Streaming on Netflix But Not Netflix Original

Finally, RRR was nominated and is streaming on Netflix exclusively in most regions but not included in the Originals count.

RRR (1 nomination)

Original Song – Naatu Naatu – Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

You can find a full list of Oscar 2023 nominations here.

Did your favorite Netflix movie scoop an Oscar nomination in 2023? Let us know in the comments.