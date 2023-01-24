HomeNetflix NewsEvery Netflix Original Movie Oscar Nomination in 2023

Every Netflix Original Movie Oscar Nomination in 2023

The Oscar nominations are in, and here's how Netflix did.

Welcome to your look at the full list of Oscar nominations that Netflix picked up in 2023. 

The 95th Oscars ceremony will take place on March 12th, 2023, broadcast on ABC and streamed on Disney+.

As a reminder, here were the movies and documentaries that Netflix was hoping to make the nomination cut:

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • White Noise
  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • RRR
  • The Sea Beast
  • Wendell and Wild
  • Blonde
  • Descendant
  • Bardo
  • The Elephant Whisperers
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect

You can find Netflix’s 2023 Oscar Contenders within Netflix via the particular page set up a genre page here.

Full List of Netflix Original Oscar Nominations in 2023

In total, Netflix scooped 16 nominations in total for the 95th Oscars.

Here’s the award nominations broken down by title:

All Quiet on the Western Front (9 nominations)

all quiet on the western front netflix october 2022

Picture: Netflix

  • Best Picture – Malte Grunert, Producer
  • Sound Design – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte
  • Original Score – Volker Bertelmann
  • Adapted Screenplay – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell
  • International Feature Film – Germany
  • Makeup and Hairstyling – Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová
  • Production Design – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
  • Cinematography – James Friend
  • Visual Effects – Frank Petzold, Viktor Muller, Markus Frank, and Kamil Jaffar

All Quiet on the Western Front was the second most nominated title behind Everything Everywhere All at Once, with 11 nominations.

Bardo (1 nomination)

BARDO False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Picture: Netflix

  • Cinematography – Darius Khondji

Blonde (1 nomination)

blonde new on netflix in september 2022

Picture: Netflix

  • Actress in a Leading Role – Ana de Armas

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (1 nominations)

glass onion a knives out mystery review screenshot

Picture: Netflix

  • Writing Adapted Screenplay – Rian Johnson

The Sea Beast (1 nomination)

the sea beast netflix movie

Picture: Netflix

  • Animated Feature Film – Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Guillermo’s Del Toro Pinocchio (1 nomination)

pinocchio netflix

Picture: Netflix

  • Animated Feature Film – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

The Elephant Whisperers (1 nomination)

the elephant whisperers

Picture: Netflix

  • Best Documentary Short Film – Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

The Martha Mitchell Effect (1 nomination)

martha mitchell effect netflix

Picture: Netflix

  • Best Documentary Short Film – Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

Streaming on Netflix But Not Netflix Original

Finally, RRR was nominated and is streaming on Netflix exclusively in most regions but not included in the Originals count.

RRR (1 nomination)

rrr best new movie on netflix

  • Original Song – Naatu Naatu – Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

You can find a full list of Oscar 2023 nominations here.

Did your favorite Netflix movie scoop an Oscar nomination in 2023? Let us know in the comments.

