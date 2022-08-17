Netflix Oscar Hopefuls 2023

The Oscars will be here sooner than you know it. The 95th Academy Awards will air in March 2023 and below, we’ll showcase all the movies we (and other experts in the field) think are Netflix’s best opportunities to secure the various awards on offer.

For this article, we’ve included Oscar contenders included in lists compiled by AwardsWatch, The Ankler, and Variety.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Director: Edward Berger

Cast: Daniel Brühl, Albrecht Schuch, Sebastian Hülk

This upcoming war movie (expected to hit Netflix in October 2022) is the third rendition of this story, with the most famous being the 1930s movie that secured 2 Oscar wins back in the day.

Paul Baumer and his friends Albert and Muller are the subjects of this movie who enlists in the German army but finds out the brutal truths of war.

Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)

Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu

Cast: Daniel Giménez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani

Netflix’s most tipped movie for the 2023 Oscars is undoubtedly the new movie from Alejandro González Iñárritu who is among an elite few who ever won consecutive Oscars. He’s known for The Revenant, Biutiful and Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).

This new movie is about a Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who returns home and is working through an existential crisis, grappling with identity, familial relationships, and the folly of his memories.

Netflix acquired the film earlier this year and is expected to release it in time for next year’s ceremony.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Director: Rian Johnson

Cast: Daniel Craig, Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista

The first Knives Out came out and was a breath of fresh air and was nominated for an Oscar but sadly lost out. Lionsgate released the first movie but as you may know, Netflix swooped in and picked up the second and third movie rights.

Complete with a huge new cast and the return of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, we’ll be headed to Greece for this new murder mystery.

The movie is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before premiering on Netflix globally.

Pinocchio

Director: Guillermo Del Toro

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz

Netflix has two major projects with Guillermo Del Toro coming out in 2022; both look absolutely spectacular. Pinocchio is a major movie from the prolific director and producer, which is due to hit Netflix in December 2022.

It adapts the classic tale in a more dark and twisted fashion, all wrapped up in a beautiful stop-motion format.

RRR

Director: S. S. Rajamouli

Cast: N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt

Recently, we’ve seen an explosion of international movies breaking into categories they’re not traditionally known for. Led by Parasite in 2019, it’s likely a trend that’ll continue with the proliferation of streaming.

RRR made waves on Netflix when it was released earlier this year, and not only has RRR been tipped for best international movie. Some have even been tipped for as many as 5 awards.

The Good Nurse

Director: Tobias Lindholm

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Kim Dickens

Based on the book by Charles Graeber, this new biopic will see Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain potentially up for best actor and actress nominations, respectively.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events.”

The Pale Blue Eye

Director: Scott Cooper

Cast: Christian Bale, Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton

This is the third collaboration between Scott Cooper and Christian Bale following Out of the Furnace and Hostiles and despite featuring on most of the lists above, we’ve yet to see absolutely nothing about The Pale Blue Eye as of August 2022.

The adaptation is a gothic horror movie about a veteran detective who investigates the murders with the help of a young cadet.

The Sea Beast

Director: Chris Williams

Cast: Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste

Almost certainly eying a spot on winning the top animation award is The Sea Beast, which comes from Disney-alum Chris Williams. The director is no stranger to the Oscars, having scored the top animation award for Big Hero 6.

Wendell and Wild

Director: Henry Selick

Cast: Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Angela Bassett, James Hong

Best known for The Nightmare Before Christmas and Caroline, Henry Selick is returning to stop-motion for Netflix with a new horror-themed movie that he wrote, produced, and directed.

The movie is expected to arrive on the service in October 2022.

White Noise

Director: Noah Baumbach

Cast: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle

Adapting the Don DeLillo book, this new black comedy will star Adam Driver in the lead role and sees Netflix reuniting with Noah Baumbach following the success of Marriage Story.

Although there are rumors that the movie may have been a bit of a disaster behind-the-scenes anything with Baumbach’s seal of approval means that it’s been highly tipped across all the major awards tracking sites.

Other Netflix Oscar Tipped Movies for 2023

A Jazzman’s Blues – Romance movie from director Tyler Perry.

– Romance movie from director Tyler Perry. Blonde – Biopic on Marilyn Monore starring Ana de Armas.

– Biopic on Marilyn Monore starring Ana de Armas. Descendant – Historical documentary by Margaret Brown.

– Historical documentary by Margaret Brown. Hustle – Basketball movie starring Adam Sandler.

– Basketball movie starring Adam Sandler. Shirley – Biopic starring Regina King.

– Biopic starring Regina King. Spaceman – Sci-fi movie starring Adam Sandler.

– Sci-fi movie starring Adam Sandler. The Gray Man – Action thriller from The Russo Brothers.

– Action thriller from The Russo Brothers. The Swimmers – Sally El Hosaini directed sports movie on swimming sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini.

– Sally El Hosaini directed sports movie on swimming sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini. You People – Kenya Barris directed comedy.

What movies do you think Netflix has the best chance to nab the most awards for? Let us know in the comments down below.