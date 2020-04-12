Every Upcoming Adam Sandler Movie Coming to Netflix

Adam Sandler continues to be at Netflix having recently renewed his overall output deal with Netflix. There’s a bunch of new projects on the way to Netflix from the famed actor and producer so below, we’re going to take you through each one.

Netflix and Sandler have been working together for a few years now with five titles under its belt. Those include The Week Of, The Do-Over, The Ridiculous 6 and The Meyerowitz Stories so far. Another five movies were ordered by Netflix in early 2020 as it renewed its output deal with Adam Sandler and Happy Madison Productions.

Here’s a look at every Adam Sandler movie coming to Netflix (including some outside of the main deal too).

Uncut Gems

Netflix Release Date: May 25th US – Available now internationally

OK, we’re cheating a bit here as Uncut Gems is neither new or technically a Netflix project at least not fully. Uncut Gems is an A24 Pictures movie that saw Netflix distribute the movie internationally as a Netflix Original.

The multi-award-winning movie sees Sandler move into drama and boy does he do a good job.

The Wrong Missy

Netflix Release Date: May 13th

Coming to Netflix in May 2020 is The Wrong Missy. Adam Sandler isn’t set to appear but does come to Netflix with his name attached as one of the producers and it’s from Happy Madison Productions.

The comedy is about a man who meets the woman of his dreams and subsequently invites her to a corporate retreat. Only when she gets there, Tim realizes he’s invited the wrong Missy.

Among the huge cast for this comedy includes David Spade, Nick Swardson, Sarah Chalke, Lauren Lapkus, Molly Sims, Geoff Pierson, and Vanilla Ice.

The movie is currently scheduled to hit Netflix in May 2020 globally.

CHANGE THE DATE!!! According to David Spades Instagram the release date for The Wrong Missy has been moved back to May 13th! I know it's short notice and inconvenient but you may have to rearrange your entire quarantine schedule now but just remember we are all in this together. pic.twitter.com/PY97xIuh8l — Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) April 10, 2020

Hubie Halloween

Expected Netflix Release Date: Halloween 2020

The next major Netflix project starring Adam Sandler is expected to release this Halloween on Netflix.

Hubie Halloween will feature Adam Sandler playing the role of Hubie Dubois who is tasked with saving Halloween despite being a bit of a joke.

Among the cast for this movie includes Kelli Berglund, Julie Bowen, Steve Buscemi, Peyton List, China Anne McClain, Maya Rudolph, and Kevin James. Actually, the cast list is too long for a paragraph but it’s perhaps the biggest cast for a Netflix movie to date.

Last day of shooting Hubie Halloween. Thanks for all the hospitality this summer, Massachusetts. It was a blast. Have a great Labor Day weekend and see you next time. pic.twitter.com/sCDbh5wzGz — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) August 29, 2019

Murder Mystery Sequel

Expected Netflix Release Date: TBD

It should be no surprise that Murder Mystery is set to get a sequel. The movie currently sits as the third most-watched Netflix Original movie of all time.

The title was announced back in October 2019 with Jame Vanderbilt supposedly in negotiations to return and write the sequel’s script.

Beyond the fact it exists, we know nothing else regarding a Murder Mystery sequel.

That’s all we have for now. We’ll keep this post updated as we learn of more Sandler projects on the way.