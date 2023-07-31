Netflix Delays Six Movies to 2024 Including Damsel, Spaceman and Shirley

Netflix has been slowly putting together its slate of movies that will round out its 2023 release schedule. What’s on Netflix has learned of seven movies that are no longer set to be released in 2023 but have been moved to 2024 TBD dates.

Rewind to January 2023 when Netflix released a broad preview of some of its upcoming movies that were either specifically dates or given broad 2023 release windows.

In that post, we, of course, mentioned that release dates are subject to change. We’ve seen this play out in years prior when Netflix has given a movie slate reveal. For example, in 2022, we saw titles like The Mother and The Mothership dated or previews only for the former to release this year and the latter not yet seen the light of day.

Why are these movies being delayed? We don’t have official reasons for any, but there are likely multiple factors at play. Firstly, a few of the movies likely just aren’t finished or in a suitable shape to ship. Secondly, as you may know, Netflix isn’t immune to the ongoing Hollywood double strike, and this could be Netflix spreading out its movies to soften the impact of fewer titles coming through to release next year.

Let’s run through those movies that have been delayed to 2024:

What Netflix Movies Have Been Delayed until 2024?

A Family Affair

We first learned the release date for A Family Affair was in flux in early July when Netflix told us that its release date was under review. Now we know it won’t be releasing this year.

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King headline the romantic comedy.

It was originally scheduled for November 17th and would’ve served as Netflix’s big Thanksgiving movie release. Now, we’ve had confirmation it won’t be on Netflix until 2024. Interestingly, Rustin has taken over the release day originally given to A Family Affair.

Damsel

Originally scheduled for October 13th, 2023, we learned that Damsel wouldn’t hit its release date as planned in late March 2023. Instead, the movie is scheduled to hit in 2024 with an exact date TBD.

Millie Bobby Brown is set to headline the new fantasy movie where she’ll play Princess Elodie, discovering she’s not quite princess material after all.

Lift

The first major title we learned had moved from its initial August 2023 release date was the Kevin Hart comedy Lift.

While it’s been moved to 2024, we thankfully do have a new release date. As unveiled at TUDUM 2023, the movie will be available globally from January 12th, 2024.

Players

Bad news, Lucifans – despite being originally eyed for a Fall 2023 release date, we’ve learned Players will no longer be releasing this year either.

Starring Tom Ellis, Gina Rodriguez, and Liza Koshy, the new rom-com is about a sportswriter who’s the king of hook-ups but loses his touch when it comes to playing for long-term relationships.

Shirley

Expected to be one of Netflix’s awards plays for 2023 was the new Regina King biopic on Shirley Chisholm with John Ridley writing and directing.

After numerous reports on the movie performing badly at test screenings, we’ve confirmed that the movie won’t be released in 2023 and has instead been given a broad 2024 TBD release.

Spaceman

Four Adam Sandler projects were originally lined up for this year. Alas, only three will actually come to the service this year, with Spaceman delayed to next year.

The ambitious sci-fi drama stars Sandler as Jakub, who becomes the Czech Republic’s first astronaut. Johan Renck directs.

As mentioned, 2023 still has plenty of new Netflix Original movies to watch. Although it needs a refresh, we’ve previewed movies still set to release in 2023 here with the list including Maestro, Rebel Moon, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, The Killer, and Leave the World Behind.

Are you disappointed these movies will no longer be released on Netflix in 2023? Let us know in the comments.