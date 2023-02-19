‘Spaceman’ Adam Sandler Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

In 2020 Netflix greenlit Spaceman, a sci-fi adventure movie based on the novel by Jaroslav Kalfar. Actor Channing Tatum is also among the film producers, while Adam Sandler is the lead in his ninth movie for the streaming service. Here’s what you need to know.

The production company behind Spaceman of Bohemia is Tango Entertainment which has been involved in such films as Never Maybe Sometimes Always, How to Build a Girl, Little Fish, and Little Woods.

Spaceman is directed by Johan Renck (Breaking Bad and Chernobyl) and written by Colby Day (In The Blink of an Eye).

Award-winning casting director Nina Gold known for her impeccable work in HBO’s Game of Thrones and Netflix’s The Crown, is also attached to the project.

Director Johan Renck offered his comment about the project in a press release:

“As we prepare for our voyage to Chopra, I couldn’t be more pleased to have found the perfect partner in Adam. And now, with the support of the brilliant Netflix family, I am profoundly excited to set off on our impossible journey.”

What is the plot of Spaceman of Bohemia?

Netflix’s Spaceman of Bohemia is based on Czech author Jaroslav Kalfar’s novel of the same name, which was released in 2017. The official story synopsis for the Netflix adaptation is the following:

An intergalactic odyssey of love, ambition, and self-discovery. Orphaned as a boy, raised in the Czech countryside by his doting grandparents, Jakub Procházka has risen from small-time scientist to become the country’s first astronaut. When a dangerous solo mission to Venus offers him both the chance at heroism he’s dreamt of, and a way to atone for his father’s sins as a Communist informer, he ventures boldly into the vast unknown. But in so doing, he leaves behind his devoted wife, Lenka, whose love, he realizes too late, he has sacrificed on the altar of his ambitions. Alone in Deep Space, Jakub discovers a possibly imaginary giant alien spider, who becomes his unlikely companion. Over philosophical conversations about the nature of love, life and death, and the deliciousness of bacon, the pair form an intense and emotional bond. Will it be enough to see Jakub through a clash with secret Russian rivals and return him safely to Earth for a second chance with Lenka?

Netflix has since provided a synopsis of their own:

“As an astronaut sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust finds his earthly life falling to pieces, he turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.”

Who is cast in Spaceman of Bohemia?

Netflix’s Uncut Gems and Hubie Halloween star Adam Sandler is portraying the lead role of Jakub Prochazka.

As you know, Netflix has partnered with Sandler on many projects thus far and has a number in development, including Leo and You Are So Not Invited to My Bahmitzvah.

Jakub is a middle-aged, middle-class Czech man selected for a space mission for his country. He is set to explore space and reach a mysterious purple cloud close to Earth. Jakub doesn’t fare too well with space travel and often looks queasy and unkempt. He misses his wife, Lenka, and thinks is losing his mind when he believes he befriended an alien creature that boarded his ship. We hear before Sandler took the role of Jakub Prochazka, it was initially offered to Robert Downey Jr. and later Joaquin Phoenix.

Carey Mulligan has been cast as Lenka, the pregnant wife of Jakub. They can video call each other throughout the story, but Jakub’s absence, especially during her pregnancy, puts a massive strain on their relationship. Initially, Netflix was interested in casting Rachel Weisz, we hear.

The remaining cast members confirmed for Spaceman of Bohemia are; Paul Dano, Kunal Nayyar, Isabella Rossellini, and Sinéad Phelps.

Petr Papánek will play the role of Young Jakub in the movie.

What is the production status of Spaceman of Bohemia?

Official Production Status: Post Production (Last Updated: 17/10/2022)

Principal photography began on Spaceman of Bohemia on April 19th, 2021, in New York City. Production eventually moved to the Czech Republic and wrapped by July 1st, 2021.

The feature is reported to have a budget of $40 million.

Johan Renck posted numerous times throughout the production. A week in, Renck stated in a post:

“We are a week into shooting our film with our partners at Netflix. Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano and Kunal Nayyar are at the centre of this dark, poetic and intriguingly bizarre piece based on the book by Jaroslav Kalfar. Adapted by Colby Day. Max Richter provides score. Together; into the void”

On June 30th (when the movie wrapped), Renck shared:

“The obligatory, Spaceman, ITSAWRAP tearful-shout-out. Endless love to Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano, Kunal Nayyar, Isabella Rossellini. Michael Parets. Ben Ormand. Barry Bernardi. Max Silva. Ian Bricke. Lisa Nishimura. Colby Day. Jakob Ihre. Jan Houllevigue. Catherine George. Mariella Comitini. Jakub Dvorak. Matt Sloan. Richard Stammers. Our NYC crew and our Czech crew. Forever in my heart”

When will Spaceman of Bohemia be released on Netflix?

The initial impression was that Spaceman of Bohemia would be released on Netflix in 2022. However, we have since learned that multiple movies scheduled for a 2022 release have been pushed back to 2023, including Spaceman of Bohemia.

In January 2023, Netflix confirmed that the movie will be headed to the service as part of the 2023 roster of movies. While they didn’t provide an exact date, they have set a Fall 2023 release window. Fall means the movie will drop sometime between September 23rd to December 21st.

Are you looking forward to Spaceman of Bohemia coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.