Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s ‘Dabba Cartel’

When Netflix announced its creative partnership with Excel Entertainment in 2021, one of the first projects mentioned was the drama series Dabba Cartel. (A ‘dabba’ is a metal lunchbox.) Since then, Excel has delivered three Netflix Originals: the 2022 comedy series Eternally Confused and Eager for Love and the 2023 films Friday Night Plan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Work continued on Dabba Cartel, with Excel assembling a dynamite crew of women in front of and behind the camera to bring the suburban crime series to life. A first look at the new show was revealed on February 29, 2024:

The series is created by Shibani Akhtar, Gaurav Kapur, Akanksha Seda, and Vishnu Menon, who co-wrote the show with Bhavna Kher. Hitesh Bhatia (Sharmaji Namkeen) directs.

What is the plot of Dabba Cartel?

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Dabba Cartel is a unique tale of a reluctant cartel: the lives of five middle-class women and their families are thrown into chaos when their low-key dabba service spirals into an unexpected venture — a high-stakes drug delivery operation. The women-led cartel is now thrust into peril, while the men — employees of a pharmaceutical company, called Viva Life, at the center of this syndicate — are being investigated for ties to an illegal pharmaceutical drug.”

Who is cast in Dabba Cartel?

The leader of the illegal operation is the legendary Shabana Azmi (Kaali Khuhi). Her cohorts are played by Jyothika (Shaitaan), Shalini Pandey (Maharaj), Nimisha Sajayan (Jigarthanda Double X), and Anjali Anand (Raat Jawaan Hai). Peeping Moon were the first to report on the main additions to the cast.

Other cast members include:

Gajraj Rao (Ray)

(Ray) Sai Tamhankar (Bhakshak)

(Bhakshak) Jisshu Sengupta (Typewriter)

(Typewriter) Lillete Dubey (Kal Ho Naa Ho)

(Kal Ho Naa Ho) Bhupendra Singh Jadawat (Class of ’83)

Dabba Cartel releases globally on February 28, 2025.

You can add Dabba Cartel to your ‘Remind Me’ Netflix queue here. This is just one Indian series of many Netflix has in the works for 2025 and beyond. You can see more of Netflix’s upcoming TV and movie slate from India scheduled to arrive throughout the remainder of the year and into 2026 in the link provided.

Are you excited about Dabba Cartel? Let us know in the comments below!